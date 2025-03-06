Domestic Industry Open To Bilateral Trade Deal Amid US Tariff Threats

India’s domestic industry is open to negotiating a bilateral trade deal with the U.S., offering tariff reductions on key sectors like textiles and leather in exchange for preferential treatment for Indian exports. Global trade tensions rise as U.S. imposes new tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China.

As global trade tensions intensify, the domestic industry in India is open to negotiating a reciprocal trade deal with the United States. This comes in response to the fresh tariff threats issued by U.S. President Donald Trump, who recently imposed a 25 percent tariff on imports from Mexico, Canada, and additional levies on Chinese goods.

India’s Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, is currently in the U.S. for high-level discussions with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The Indian government is exploring the possibility of lowering tariffs in select sectors in exchange for preferential treatment for key Indian exports, including textiles and leather.

India’s Trade Negotiation Strategy: Tariff Reductions for Key Exports

According to a report by The Times of India, India is focusing on negotiating tariff reductions for certain goods in return for concessions from the U.S. on Indian exports. Among the sectors being considered for tariff reductions are textiles and leather, with the apparel sector identifying over 50 products for potential tariff cuts. The sector has suggested that tariffs be reduced or eliminated on some items, including those that are part of India’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Challenges for the Auto Components Sector

While there is optimism for tariff reductions in sectors like textiles, the auto components sector may face challenges. India’s high tariff barriers, especially in the automobile industry, could complicate negotiations. However, there may be opportunities to strike a deal on automobiles. U.S. President Trump has called for lower import duties, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also advocated for better market access in India, creating potential leverage for trade talks.

Rising Global Trade Tensions: U.S. Tariffs and Their Impact

The imposition of new tariffs on Mexican, Canadian, and Chinese goods is stoking concerns about the potential effects on global economic growth. In an effort to ease some tensions, the White House announced that U.S. automakers would be exempt from the 25 percent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico for one month, provided they comply with existing free trade agreements. This partial relief may help mitigate the immediate impact of the trade dispute.

India’s Strategic Approach to Trade Negotiations

Despite the challenges posed by escalating global trade tensions, India is ready to engage in a constructive give-and-take process under a bilateral trade agreement with the U.S. The government is focused on negotiating for the benefit of Indian industries while addressing U.S. concerns regarding trade imbalances and market access.

Conclusion: India’s Opportunity in Global Trade Talks

As India seeks to navigate these complex global trade challenges, the government is leveraging a strategic approach that balances its domestic interests with international obligations. By negotiating tariff reductions and preferential trade terms, India aims to secure favorable terms for its key industries, ensuring that trade relations with the U.S. remain strong despite rising tensions.