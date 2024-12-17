Dominique Pelicot: The Man Who Looked Online For Men To Rape His Wife Asks For Forgiveness

In a case that has gripped France and horrified the world, Dominique Pelicot, 72, stood trial for orchestrating the abuse of his heavily sedated wife over a decade. As his ex-wife Gisele Pelicot's courage inspires millions, the court prepares to deliver a verdict that will echo far beyond Avignon.

Dominique Pelicot, a French man who admitted to enlisting dozens of strangers to rape his heavily sedated wife has asked for forgiveness from his family and praised the bravery of his now ex-wife during his trial. The case, which has shocked France and the world, is being heard in the southern city of Avignon.

Final statement to the court

In his final statement to the court on Monday, Dominique Pelicot, 72, addressed his ex-wife, Gisele Pelicot, who has become a symbol of resilience for standing up to her abusers.

“I would like to start by hailing the courage of my ex-wife,” said Dominique Pelicot, as the court prepared to deliver its verdict later this week.

“I regret what I did, making my family suffer,” he added, seeking their forgiveness. “I ask them to accept my apologies.”

Dominique Pelicot admits drugging Gisele Pelicot

Dominique Pelicot has admitted to drugging Gisele Pelicot, also 72, for nearly a decade, enabling himself and strangers he recruited online to rape her without her knowledge. In total, 50 other men, aged between 27 and 74, are also on trial alongside him. One of the accused, rather than abusing Gisele Pelicot, instead raped his own wife with Dominique Pelicot’s assistance.

Gisele Pelicot’s decision to confront her aggressors in court has garnered widespread admiration. Her bravery has elevated her to a feminist icon, both domestically and internationally, as she refuses to carry any shame for the horrors she endured.

Dominique Pelicot expresses regret

During the proceedings, Dominique Pelicot reiterated that he had been truthful throughout the trial, which began on September 2. Speaking from the glass defendants’ box, he also acknowledged his fragile health condition, thanking the court for accommodating his need to remain seated.

“I have been called many things,” he said, reflecting on his actions. “But I would rather intend to be forgotten.” He described feeling an “inner shame” over his crimes and turned his focus to his family.

“I can tell my whole family that I love them,” he stated before addressing the panel of judges: “There you go, you have the rest of my life in your hands.”

Prosecution seeks maximum sentence

On November 25, prosecutors requested the maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for Dominique Pelicot, citing the gravity of the aggravated rape charges. The verdict, which will determine the fate of Pelicot and the other defendants, is expected on Thursday.

The trial continues to reverberate throughout the country, shining a light on both the depths of human depravity and the remarkable courage of a woman who chose to fight for justice.

