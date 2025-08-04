Donald Trump’s 1500% Drug Price Cut Claims: Does It Mean Consumers Should Be Paid To Take Medicine?

President Donald Trump on Sunday said that his administration had slashed drug prices by as much as 1500 percent.

Speaking to reporters in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Trump boasted about a “tremendous drop in drug prices,” but his numbers left experts and observers baffled.

“You know, we’ve cut drug prices by 1200, 1300, 1400, 1500 percent,” Trump said. “I don’t mean 50 percent, I mean 14, 1500 percent.”

He continued, “We want the same prices Europe gets, we want the same prices other country gets. So we’ll be dropping drug prices. It’ll start over the next two to three months. By 1200, 1300, and even 1400 percent. And 500 percent.”

Reducing prices by more than 100 percent is mathematically not possible, experts say. A 100 percent cut would imply the product is free – a reduction beyond that would suggest consumers are being paid to take the drugs.

Trump’s improbable drug price claims come just days after he fired Erika McEntarfer, the Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner. McEntarfer was dismissed on Friday following the agency’s release of monthly jobs data that showed a slowdown in job growth. Trump accused her of “rigging the numbers to make him look bad.”

This firing was widely interpreted as a move aligned with authoritarian tactics and marked a further escalation in Trump’s ongoing battle against inconvenient facts and official data.

The drug price boast is not new for Trump. He has a history of citing exaggerated or impossible statistics on a variety of topics, including inflation, gas prices, grocery costs, and his own poll numbers.

His latest statement was met with widespread ridicule on social media.

“Time and again, he’s shown himself to be utterly innumerate‚” said conservative attorney George Conway, reflecting a common sentiment among critics.

