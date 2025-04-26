Home
Donald Trump Accuses Vladimir Putin Of Delaying Ukraine Peace Talks: Maybe He Doesn’t Want To Stop The War

In a post shared on Truth Social, Trump criticized recent Russian missile attacks on civilian areas, suggesting that Moscow might not genuinely seek an end to the war.

Donald Trump Accuses Vladimir Putin Of Delaying Ukraine Peace Talks: Maybe He Doesn’t Want To Stop The War

Trump has been urging both Moscow and Kyiv to accept a ceasefire and strike a peace deal.


Just hours after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome, U.S. President Donald Trump accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of intentionally prolonging the Ukraine conflict.

In a post shared on Truth Social, Trump criticized recent Russian missile attacks on civilian areas, suggesting that Moscow might not genuinely seek an end to the war.

“There was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities, and towns over the last few days. It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along and has to be dealt with differently, through ‘Banking’ or ‘Secondary Sanctions?’ Too many people are dying,” Trump wrote.

Trump and Zelenskyy Reconnect After Oval Office Tensions

Following a tense meeting at the Oval Office last month, Trump and Zelenskyy met once again—this time during the sidelines of Pope Francis’ funeral in Rome. Their previous 15-minute discussion was described as “constructive” by Kyiv.

After today’s encounter, Zelenskyy took to X (formerly Twitter) to describe the meeting as “good” and emphasized aspirations for a “full and unconditional ceasefire” leading to “lasting peace.” He posted a photo alongside Trump, calling their dialogue “symbolic” with “historic potential” if meaningful outcomes are achieved.

Putin Signals Willingness for Talks Amid Fresh Tensions

Trump’s statements come just a day after Russian President Putin reportedly told U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff that he is open to talks with Ukraine “without preconditions,” according to the Kremlin.

Interestingly, Trump, who has historically criticized Zelenskyy while maintaining a favorable view of Putin, appeared to adopt a softer tone toward Ukraine during this latest interaction.

He reiterated calls for both Moscow and Kyiv to embrace a ceasefire and warned that his administration would halt mediation efforts if peace negotiations falter.

Strained Relations Between Trump and Zelenskyy

Despite today’s more cordial atmosphere, Trump and Zelenskyy’s relationship remains strained. During their Oval Office meeting, Trump allegedly warned Zelenskyy he was “gambling with World War Three,” while Zelenskyy accused Trump of being trapped in a “disinformation bubble” that leaned pro-Moscow.

Internal documents cited by Reuters also indicate widening differences between the Trump administration and European allies over the future course of the Ukraine peace process, highlighting the complex diplomatic challenges ahead.

