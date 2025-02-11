Home
Donald Trump Addresses Speculation On Endorsing JD Vance For 2028 Presidential Election

Amid rising speculation that former President Donald Trump might endorse JD Vance for the 2028 presidential race, Trump clarified in an interview that it was "too early" to extend his support.

Donald Trump Addresses Speculation On Endorsing JD Vance For 2028 Presidential Election


Amid rising speculation that former President Donald Trump might endorse JD Vance for the 2028 presidential race, Trump clarified in an interview that it was “too early” to extend his support. Despite withholding a formal endorsement, Trump praised Vance’s performance, stating he was doing a “fantastic job.”

Trump Does Not View Vice President as His Successor

Trump also made it clear that he does not see his vice president as the successor to the Republican Party or the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

During an interview with Fox News ahead of the Super Bowl, Trump was asked whether Vance would be his first choice for the Republican nominee in 2028.

“No, but he’s very capable. I think you have a lot of very capable people,” Trump stated.

While sidestepping the direct question, Trump boasted about his current presidency:

“We’ve done so much, so fast. And we really had to because what they’ve done to our country is so sad. We’re going to be bigger, better, and stronger than ever before.”

Impact on Future Republican Leadership

Political commentators noted the significance of Trump’s remarks. Fox News host Bret Baier expressed surprise at Trump’s response, saying, “I think it was a little shocking when he said ‘No.’ I wasn’t expecting that.”

Baier added, “Once you get to the midterm, you start to think about 2028. Obviously, JD Vance is going to be trying to position for that role.”

Vance’s Role as Vice President

JD Vance has played a crucial role in supporting some of Trump’s contentious appointments in the Senate. His tie-breaking vote helped confirm Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense despite allegations of misconduct against him.

Additionally, Vance’s influence reportedly persuaded Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy to support vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the position of Health Secretary. While Trump refrains from naming a successor, the political landscape remains dynamic, with speculation about JD Vance’s ambitions continuing. The 2028 election is already shaping up to be a pivotal moment for the Republican Party.

