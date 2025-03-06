Donald Trump Administration Halts Military Deportation Flights Sending Illegal Migrants Over Excessive Costs

In February, hundreds of Indians were deported in India using US Air Force cargo planes.

President Donald Trump’s administration has halted the use of military aircraft for deporting undocumented migrants, citing excessive costs and inefficiency, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The last such deportation flight took off from the United States on March 1, and officials suggest the suspension may become permanent.

Since Trump took office in January, the US had been using military aircraft, including C-17 and C-130 cargo planes, to deport migrants to their home countries, including India, Peru, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Ecuador, and even the Guantanamo Bay military base. The move was initially intended to signal the administration’s strict stance on illegal immigration. However, mounting costs and logistical challenges have forced a reconsideration of the policy.

Indians Deported in Military Aircraft

Among those affected by this practice were hundreds of Indian deportees who arrived in India aboard US Air Force cargo planes in February. Reports indicate that these individuals were shackled and restrained throughout the flight, only being released upon landing. The incident sparked outrage, with critics calling the treatment inhumane and unnecessary.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, defending the use of military flights, stated last week at Guantanamo Bay: “If you break the law, if you are a criminal, you can find your way at Guantanamo Bay. You don’t want to be at Guantanamo Bay.”

A Costly and Inefficient Measure

Traditionally, deportations fall under the purview of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which relies on commercial flights for such operations. However, the Trump administration opted for military aircraft, aiming to reinforce its hardline approach toward undocumented migrants.

The costs, however, proved exorbitant. According to WSJ, deportation flights to India alone cost $3 million per trip, while flights to Guantanamo Bay, carrying only a dozen migrants, cost at least $20,000 per person. In comparison, standard deportation flights operated by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cost $8,500 per flight hour for domestic operations and $17,000 per hour for international routes.

The expenses were significantly higher for military aircraft, with C-17, designed for carrying troops and heavy cargo, costing $28,500 per flight hour, as per US Transportation Command data. Additionally, these aircraft were forced to take longer routes as they were not permitted to use Mexican airspace, further inflating costs.

Resistance from Other Countries

The use of military aircraft for deportation also faced diplomatic roadblocks. Several Latin American countries, including Mexico, Colombia, and Venezuela, refused to allow US military planes to land in their territories. Instead, these nations either arranged for deportees to return on commercial flights or sent their own aircraft to pick them up.

In January, Colombian President Gustavo Petro denied entry to two C-17 flights, prompting Trump to threaten trade tariffs. Although the White House later claimed that Colombia had agreed to accept all deported migrants, no US military aircraft reportedly landed in the country. Instead, Colombia arranged for the deportees to be transported using its own resources.

Similarly, Venezuela, which had long resisted accepting deported nationals, sent two commercial flights in February to repatriate 190 people who had entered the US illegally.

With the suspension of military deportation flights, the Trump administration may return to conventional methods. Pentagon officials have confirmed that no additional military deportation flights are scheduled for the coming days, and the suspension could either be extended or made permanent.

Despite the policy shift, the administration has intensified deportation efforts, expanding expedited removals and increasing the number of undocumented migrants facing immediate deportation.

