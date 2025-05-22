Donald Trump Again Claims Credit For Easing India-Pakistan Tensions Through Trade

In a surprising statement made during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday reiterated his claim of having "settled" the recent India-Pakistan military confrontation — and attributed it to trade diplomacy.

Referring to the brief but intense military escalation earlier this month, Trump said, “If you take a look at what we just did with Pakistan and India — we settled that whole, and I think I settled it through trade.”

The US President asserted that his administration is working on “big deals” with both countries and hinted at his personal role in defusing the conflict. “Somebody had to be the last one to shoot. But the shooting was getting worse and worse, bigger and bigger, deeper and deeper into the countries,” Trump said. “And we spoke to them… I called them both.”

In a moment of camaraderie with Ramaphosa, Trump referred to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “my friend,” to which the South African President responded, “Modi, mutual friend.” Trump added, “He’s a great guy… It’s something good.”

This marks the latest in a series of statements where Trump has taken credit for mediating South Asian tensions. According to reports, following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, India launched targeted airstrikes under Operation Sindoor on May 7, hitting key terror facilities inside Pakistan.

In response, Pakistan attempted strikes on Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10, which triggered counter-offensives from the Indian side. The situation escalated rapidly with both nations engaging in drone and missile strikes across the border.

On May 10, both countries agreed to halt further military action following backchannel talks reportedly facilitated by the United States. Trump later announced that a “full and immediate ceasefire” had been reached after a “long night” of negotiations.

While New Delhi has not officially acknowledged any third-party mediation, Trump’s repeated assertions underline Washington’s continued interest in playing a behind-the-scenes role in South Asia’s security affairs.

