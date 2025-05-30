Donald Trump Again Claims He Prevented Nuclear War Between India and Pakistan: We Stopped Them From Fighting

Emphasizing the impact of potential conflict on global trade, Trump said, “We can’t trade with people who are shooting at each other and possibly using nuclear weapons. Fortunately, there are great leaders in those countries who understood and agreed... and the war stopped.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again asserted that he played a pivotal role in preventing a military confrontation between India and Pakistan.

Speaking during a press conference held in the Oval Office alongside Elon Musk, Trump claimed that his intervention helped avoid a potential nuclear disaster in South Asia.

“We stopped India, Pakistan from fighting, it could have turned out into a nuclear disaster. I want to thank the leaders of India and Pakistan..we talked trade”, Says US President Donald Trump https://t.co/fqMA2uYy1w pic.twitter.com/hcQpT1B6g5 Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 30, 2025

Trump: “We Stopped a Possible Nuclear War”

“We stopped India and Pakistan from fighting. I believe it could have turned into a nuclear disaster,” Trump stated. He went on to thank the leaders of both nations and his own administration for their efforts.

Emphasizing the impact of potential conflict on global trade, Trump said, “We can’t trade with people who are shooting at each other and possibly using nuclear weapons. Fortunately, there are great leaders in those countries who understood and agreed… and the war stopped.”

Highlighting the connection between diplomacy and economics, Trump said the U.S. used trade discussions as a lever to de-escalate tensions. “We talked trade and we said—” Trump paused before reaffirming that peace was necessary to pursue mutual economic goals.

Beyond South Asia, Trump spoke about the U.S.’s role in mitigating global conflicts, referring to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. “We can fight better than anybody. We have the greatest military and the greatest leaders in the world,” he declared confidently.

The latest claim by Trump follows a court statement from his administration in New York. It mentioned that a “tenuous ceasefire” between India and Pakistan was only achieved after the former president offered both nations trade access to the U.S., helping to avert a broader war.

India Denies Trade Was Discussed During Military Clashes

However, India has firmly refuted the claim that trade was discussed during the military standoff. In a briefing on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified that no trade or tariff-related discussions occurred during communications between Indian and U.S. leaders.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the MEA, said: “From the time Operation Sindoor began on May 7 to the ceasefire understanding on May 10, there were conversations on the evolving military situation, but trade was not part of those talks.”

He also added that the ceasefire was coordinated directly between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries, dismissing external influence claims.