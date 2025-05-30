Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Donald Trump Again Claims He Prevented Nuclear War Between India and Pakistan: We Stopped Them From Fighting

Donald Trump Again Claims He Prevented Nuclear War Between India and Pakistan: We Stopped Them From Fighting

Emphasizing the impact of potential conflict on global trade, Trump said, “We can’t trade with people who are shooting at each other and possibly using nuclear weapons. Fortunately, there are great leaders in those countries who understood and agreed... and the war stopped.”

Donald Trump Again Claims He Prevented Nuclear War Between India and Pakistan: We Stopped Them From Fighting

Donald Trump


U.S. President Donald Trump has once again asserted that he played a pivotal role in preventing a military confrontation between India and Pakistan.

Speaking during a press conference held in the Oval Office alongside Elon Musk, Trump claimed that his intervention helped avoid a potential nuclear disaster in South Asia.

Trump: “We Stopped a Possible Nuclear War”

“We stopped India and Pakistan from fighting. I believe it could have turned into a nuclear disaster,” Trump stated. He went on to thank the leaders of both nations and his own administration for their efforts.

Emphasizing the impact of potential conflict on global trade, Trump said, “We can’t trade with people who are shooting at each other and possibly using nuclear weapons. Fortunately, there are great leaders in those countries who understood and agreed… and the war stopped.”

Highlighting the connection between diplomacy and economics, Trump said the U.S. used trade discussions as a lever to de-escalate tensions. “We talked trade and we said—” Trump paused before reaffirming that peace was necessary to pursue mutual economic goals.

Beyond South Asia, Trump spoke about the U.S.’s role in mitigating global conflicts, referring to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. “We can fight better than anybody. We have the greatest military and the greatest leaders in the world,” he declared confidently.

The latest claim by Trump follows a court statement from his administration in New York. It mentioned that a “tenuous ceasefire” between India and Pakistan was only achieved after the former president offered both nations trade access to the U.S., helping to avert a broader war.

India Denies Trade Was Discussed During Military Clashes

However, India has firmly refuted the claim that trade was discussed during the military standoff. In a briefing on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified that no trade or tariff-related discussions occurred during communications between Indian and U.S. leaders.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the MEA, said: “From the time Operation Sindoor began on May 7 to the ceasefire understanding on May 10, there were conversations on the evolving military situation, but trade was not part of those talks.”

He also added that the ceasefire was coordinated directly between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries, dismissing external influence claims.

ALSO READ: Daily Supply Of 20 Pills: From Ketamine And Ecstasy To Psychedelic Mushrooms, Elon Musk Went On A Drug Spree While Serving As Adviser To Trump

Filed under

donald trump India Pakistan conflict nuclear disaster

Elon Musk was asked why h

Elon Musk Reveals The Real Reason Behind His Black Eye In Front Of Donald Trump,...
Donald Trump’s advice t

Make Sure The Door Remains Closed: Trump Gives A Cheeky Advice To Emmanuel Macron Over...
Donald Trump

Donald Trump Again Claims He Prevented Nuclear War Between India and Pakistan: We Stopped Them...
Surveen Chawla

Started Dating My Ex’s Friend: Surveen Chawla Recalls Getting Labelled As Sl*t In School, Slipping...
Elon Musk rips apart NYT

Watch: Elon Musk Rips Apart The New York Times Over Alleged Drug Abuse Report Right...
Some fans felt that Gill

Mini-Rivalry Brewing? Hardik Pandya And Shubman Gill Share An Awkward Moment As GT Captain Snubs...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Elon Musk Reveals The Real Reason Behind His Black Eye In Front Of Donald Trump, Internet Says Drugs

Elon Musk Reveals The Real Reason Behind His Black Eye In Front Of Donald Trump,...

Make Sure The Door Remains Closed: Trump Gives A Cheeky Advice To Emmanuel Macron Over Slap Video, Elon Musk Bursts Into Laughter

Make Sure The Door Remains Closed: Trump Gives A Cheeky Advice To Emmanuel Macron Over...

Started Dating My Ex’s Friend: Surveen Chawla Recalls Getting Labelled As Sl*t In School, Slipping Into Depression

Started Dating My Ex’s Friend: Surveen Chawla Recalls Getting Labelled As Sl*t In School, Slipping...

Watch: Elon Musk Rips Apart The New York Times Over Alleged Drug Abuse Report Right In Front Of Donald Trump

Watch: Elon Musk Rips Apart The New York Times Over Alleged Drug Abuse Report Right...

Mini-Rivalry Brewing? Hardik Pandya And Shubman Gill Share An Awkward Moment As GT Captain Snubs Handshake

Mini-Rivalry Brewing? Hardik Pandya And Shubman Gill Share An Awkward Moment As GT Captain Snubs...

Entertainment

Started Dating My Ex’s Friend: Surveen Chawla Recalls Getting Labelled As Sl*t In School, Slipping Into Depression

Started Dating My Ex’s Friend: Surveen Chawla Recalls Getting Labelled As Sl*t In School, Slipping

Did Saif Ali Khan Take Deepika Padukone’s Side Amid Her Battle With Sandeep Reddy Vanga? Being Able To Say No To Work…

Did Saif Ali Khan Take Deepika Padukone’s Side Amid Her Battle With Sandeep Reddy Vanga?

Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput’s Wellness Centre Will Charge You ₹1.75 Lakh For Sleep Reset, ₹7,000 For 3-Minute Cryotherapy Session

Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput’s Wellness Centre Will Charge You ₹1.75 Lakh For Sleep Reset,

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Is Finally Coming To TV In Hindi, Here’s When You Can Enjoy All The Action

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Is Finally Coming To TV In Hindi, Here’s When You Can

Who Is Pratik Shah? Homebound Cinematographer Gets Accused Of Emotional Abuse And Inappropriate Behavior

Who Is Pratik Shah? Homebound Cinematographer Gets Accused Of Emotional Abuse And Inappropriate Behavior

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth