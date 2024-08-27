Ahead of the presidential elections in the United States, former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has accepted a debate challenge from Vice President Kamala Harris, outlining specific conditions and rules for the event.

In a post shared on the social media platform Truth, Trump stated, “I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a debate with Comrade Kamala Harris. It will be broadcast live on ABC FAKE NEWS, by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business, on Tuesday, September 10th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.”

This announcement comes after Trump suggested over the weekend that he might cancel the debate amid a dispute between the campaigns over the rules.

Trump mentioned on Truth Social that he and Harris had agreed to follow the same set of rules used in the June 27 CNN debate between him and President Joe Biden, including no live audience and muted microphones when the candidates are not speaking.

“The rules will be the same as the last CNN debate, which seemed to work well for everyone except, perhaps, Crooked Joe Biden. The debate will be ‘stand-up,’ and candidates cannot bring notes or ‘cheat sheets.’ We have also been assured by ABC that this will be a ‘fair and equitable’ debate and that neither side will receive the questions in advance (No Donna Brazile!).”

The Republican presidential candidate also noted that a third debate has not been agreed upon by the Radical Left. The post added, “Harris would not agree to the Fox News debate on September 4th, but that date will remain open in case she changes her mind or ‘flip-flops,’ as she has done on every single one of her long-held and cherished policy beliefs. A possible third debate, which would be hosted by NBC FAKE NEWS, has not been agreed to by the Radical Left. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Notably, Biden’s halting and disjointed performance in his June debate with Trump at CNN ultimately led him to drop out of the presidential race.

Harris entered the presidential race after President Joe Biden announced in July that he was withdrawing from his election bid.

If elected, the 59-year-old Harris would become the first woman in history to be elected President of the United States. She is only the second woman ever nominated for the presidency by a major political party.