Donald Trump Announces U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Deal, Zelenskyy To Visit White House On Feb 28

The deal grants the U.S. access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, essential for aerospace, defense, and nuclear industries, offering economic benefits while helping Ukraine repay past U.S. military aid.

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the White House on Friday, February 28, to sign a long-negotiated minerals deal between the two nations. Trump described the agreement as “a very big deal” during his first Cabinet meeting of his second term.

The deal, which grants the U.S. access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, is seen as a key step in strengthening economic ties. These minerals, crucial for aerospace, defense, and nuclear industries, are expected to provide the U.S. with long-term economic benefits while helping Ukraine repay previous military aid received under the Biden administration.

Framework Agreement Without Security Guarantees

Speaking at a news conference in Kyiv, Zelenskyy confirmed that a framework economic deal had been reached but noted that it did not yet include U.S. security guarantees, which Ukraine considers essential. “The economic agreement may be part of future security guarantees, but I want to understand the broader vision. What awaits Ukraine?” Zelenskyy stated.

According to the latest version of the agreement, the U.S. “supports Ukraine’s efforts to obtain security guarantees needed to establish lasting peace,” but it does not include any firm commitments.

Trump’s Position on Security and NATO

Trump, while announcing the meeting, was noncommittal about providing security guarantees to Ukraine. “I’m not going to make security guarantees … very much,” he said, adding that European nations should take more responsibility. He also dismissed Ukraine’s NATO aspirations, saying, “NATO, you can forget about it. I think that’s probably the reason the whole thing started.”

Since his return to office last month, Trump has pushed for Ukraine to offer something in return for the billions of dollars in U.S. military aid provided since Russia’s invasion in 2022. The White House has pressured Ukraine to grant access to its vast mineral reserves, which Kyiv was initially hesitant to agree to without security assurances.

Talks with Russia and Military Aid

Diplomats from Russia and the U.S. are set to meet in Istanbul on Thursday, February 27, to discuss embassy operations, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Zelenskyy has stated that he will use his meeting with Trump to seek clarity on U.S. military aid. He also wants to discuss whether Ukraine could purchase weapons directly from the U.S., use frozen Russian assets for arms and reconstruction, and whether Washington plans to ease sanctions on Russia.

The preliminary economic agreement also outlines the establishment of an investment fund for rebuilding Ukraine, as confirmed by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

With the high-stakes meeting scheduled for Friday, the future of U.S.-Ukraine relations remains uncertain, depending on the outcome of Zelenskyy’s discussions with Trump.

