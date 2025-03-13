Home
Friday, March 14, 2025
Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court To End Birthright Citizenship

Federal courts have consistently rejected this interpretation, citing more than 150 years of legal precedent.

President Donald Trump’s administration has petitioned the Supreme Court to allow him to move forward with plans to end birthright citizenship, escalating a contentious legal battle over a policy that has been enshrined in U.S. law for more than a century.

The administration filed a series of emergency appeals on Thursday, challenging nationwide injunctions imposed by lower courts that have blocked Trump’s executive order seeking to eliminate automatic citizenship for children born on U.S. soil to non-citizen parents. The Justice Department, in its filing, argued that these injunctions have hindered the president’s authority to implement immigration policies, calling the scope of the rulings excessive.

“Universal injunctions have reached epidemic proportions since the start of the current administration,” the Justice Department stated in its appeal. “These injunctions prohibit a Day 1 Executive Order from being enforced anywhere in the country, affecting hundreds of thousands of individuals who are neither identified nor present before the court.”

Interpretation of the 14th Amendment

The legal debate centers on the interpretation of the 14th Amendment, which has historically been understood to grant citizenship to anyone “born or naturalized in the United States.” A landmark 1898 Supreme Court ruling affirmed this reading. However, some conservative legal scholars and the Trump administration argue that the amendment’s provision applies only to those “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States, a phrase they claim excludes children born to undocumented immigrants.

Federal courts have consistently rejected this interpretation, citing more than 150 years of legal precedent. So far, appeals courts have refused to lift the nationwide injunctions that prevent enforcement of Trump’s executive order, setting the stage for a potential Supreme Court showdown.

Implications for Immigration and Citizenship

Legal experts suggest that the Supreme Court is unlikely to overturn its long-standing precedent, but Trump’s push to challenge birthright citizenship marks a significant moment in the nation’s ongoing immigration debate. If the high court agrees to hear the case, the decision could have far-reaching implications for millions of U.S.-born children and the broader immigration system.

As the case moves forward, the Supreme Court’s response will be closely watched, with potential consequences not only for Trump’s immigration policies but also for constitutional interpretations of citizenship in the United States.

