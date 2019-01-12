US President Donald Trump on Friday asserted that major changes are soon to be introduced in the H-1B visa programme, which will bring both simplicity and certainty in the process of providing permanent residency to those holding it. The H-1B is a visa in the US under the Immigration and Nationality Act that allows US employers to temporarily employ foreign workers for speciality professions to make up for the scarcity of workers available in the country.

US President Donald Trump on Friday asserted that major changes are soon to be introduced in the H-1B visa programme, which will bring both simplicity and certainty in the process of providing permanent residency to those holding it. He also confirmed that the modifications in the programme will also assure a potential path to citizenship for H-1B. Trump took to his official Twitter handle to make the announcement, however, he provided no further details on the matter. The US President also added that the country is looking forward to encouraging more talented and highly skilled people to pursue career options in the United States.

The H-1B is a visa in the US under the Immigration and Nationality Act that allows US employers to temporarily employ foreign workers for speciality professions to make up for the scarcity of workers available in the country. Several reports have highlighted shortcomings in the H-1B visa programme that mostly affects Indian applicants. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) have been continuously working to come up with a solution for the ongoing problem in the system.

H1-B holders in the United States can rest assured that changes are soon coming which will bring both simplicity and certainty to your stay, including a potential path to citizenship. We want to encourage talented and highly skilled people to pursue career options in the U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2019

The reports said that in April 2018, the United States has issued over 65,000 H-1Bs. The visas are issued to temporarily to highly educated immigrants so they can work in speciality occupations.

