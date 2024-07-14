Donald Trump attacked: House Panel Summons Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle – Who Is She?

A Republican Party-led House of Representatives panel has called upon Kimberly A. Cheatle, Director of the Secret Service, to testify on July 22 following a shooting incident at a rally for former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for the upcoming presidential election.

Chairman James Comer of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability sent a letter to Cheatle requesting her voluntary appearance at a full Committee hearing. This inquiry comes after the incident, reflecting the urgency and gravity the committee places on this matter.

The Secret Service, under the Department of Homeland Security, is responsible for the protection of American politicians, their families, and visiting dignitaries. Cheatle has led the agency since September 2022, making her the 27th director, succeeding James M. Murray. With a career that began in 1995, Cheatle has extensive experience within the organization.

Before her current role, Cheatle served as the Senior Director in Global Security at PepsiCo, overseeing security protocols for North American facilities. Within the Secret Service, she has held key positions including Assistant Director of the Office of Protective Operations and Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta field office.

President Joe Biden recognized Cheatle’s exemplary service by awarding her a Presidential Rank Award in 2021. The following year, she was appointed to lead the Secret Service. As the second woman to hold this position, following Julia Pierson, Cheatle brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to her role. She earned her BA from Eastern Illinois University.