Donald Trump Attacks Giorgia Meloni Again Over G7 Summit Photo Row, Says Italy PM ‘Asked Over And Over’

G7 SUMMIT PHOTO ROW: The US President Donald Trump once more has stated that the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, had requested a photo several times at the G7 Summit in France. He claimed that Meloni was trying to improve her popularity in Italy. But responding to the comments made by Trump, Meloni said, “My popularity is no business of yours. Why don’t you mind about yours?” Donald Trump, in his post on Truth Social, said, “The Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wanted pictures of me several times over during the G-7 meeting in France.”

Trump slams Meloni amid G7 Summit photo row

According to Trump, Meloni was losing popularity in Italy because of her attitude towards the US’ attempt to stop Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. “She is not performing well in Italy because of her poor popularity level possibly due to the fact that she declined the USA, a nation that genuinely adores and protects Italy in its effort to stop Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (Although NATO did as well!),” Trump said.

The President of the United States also lashed out at Italy for its refusal to give the US the right to use Italian landing strips or runways, calling this decision a huge logistical problem.

“‘She wouldn’t even let us use Italy’s landing strips or runways, a great logistical inconvenience,’ this despite the fact that the U.S. spends Hundreds of Billions of Dollars annually protecting Italy, and other so-called Nato Allies,” tweeted Trump.

Additionally, Trump stated that after the military defeat of Iran by the United States, Meloni was ready to build good relations with the US. “Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to become friends again in order to increase her ‘numbers.’ No thanks!!!” Trump stated in the post.”

Meloni gives it back to Trump

In response to Trump’s allegations, Meloni called the attacks “senseless” and rejected the idea that her popularity had anything to do with her connections with the US president.

“President Trump, these relentless and unjustified attacks are senseless. And as for my popularity, being your friend sure hasn’t helped me increase it, and it surely does not depend on my connection with you,” Meloni stated.

According to Meloni, her popularity is connected to her ability to protect the interests of her state, and she criticized Trump for his remarks about Italian bases of American troops in her country.

Io e l’Italia non imploriamo mai. pic.twitter.com/sTpKlqWB67 — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) June 19, 2026

“My popularity is dependent on my ability to protect Italy’s national interest, and that is precisely what I always tried to do. This is also what I did in regards to the American military bases in Italy. Their deployment is regulated by agreements which we always respected and cannot be violated under my rule as the prime minister,” Meloni argued. Meloni made it clear that her state was still sovereign, and she had no intention to pay attention to Trump’s remarks concerning her popularity.

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