Donald Trump Becomes Grandfather Again As Tiffany Trump Welcomes First Child

This marks the first child for Tiffany and Michael, and the 11th grandchild for Donald Trump, who proudly hinted at his daughter’s pregnancy during a speech at the Detroit Economic Club in October 2024.

Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, has welcomed her first child with husband Michael Boulos a baby boy named Alexander Trump Boulos.

Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, has welcomed her first child with husband Michael Boulos a baby boy named Alexander Trump Boulos.

The 31-year-old made the announcement on social media with a heartfelt message: “Welcome to the world, our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you more than words! Thank you for entering our world!” The post was accompanied by a tender black-and-white photo showing the newborn’s tiny foot being gently held symbolizing the family’s joy.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement · Scroll to continue A post shared by Tiffany Trump (@tiffanytrump)

Tiffany shares her son with Lebanese-Nigerian businessman Michael Boulos, whom she married in a lavish ceremony at Mar-a-Lago in November 2022. The couple has since maintained a low public profile, making the birth announcement all the more special for their followers and well-wishers.

This marks the first child for Tiffany and Michael, and the 11th grandchild for Donald Trump, who proudly hinted at his daughter’s pregnancy during a speech at the Detroit Economic Club in October 2024. “She’s a wonderful young woman. And she’s going to have a baby. So that’s nice,” Trump said at the time.

Tiffany Trump is Donald Trump’s only child with actress and television personality Marla Maples. Her older half-sister, Ivanka Trump, recently shared warm wishes during Tiffany’s baby shower. “Tiff, you’re going to be the most wonderful mama,” Ivanka wrote on Instagram. “Your baby boy is already so loved and so lucky to have you!”

With the arrival of baby Alexander, the Trump family celebrates a new generation and another joyful milestone in their family journey.

ALSO READ: ‘We Are Ready To Talk With India For Peace’, Says Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif