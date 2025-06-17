Donald Trump Blames ‘Democrat Cities’ For Immigration Surge, Orders Mass Deportations

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump instructed federal agencies to intensify deportation efforts in major cities governed by Democrats, following widespread protests in Los Angeles.

Using his Truth Social platform, Trump stated that authorities must broaden their operations to detain and remove undocumented immigrants in urban centers like Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York—cities he claims house “millions upon millions of illegal aliens.”

He described these cities as the stronghold of Democratic influence and echoed widely debunked claims suggesting undocumented immigrants vote in large numbers in U.S. elections.

Deporting undocumented migrants has become a central focus of Trump’s 2024 campaign, continuing his long-standing rhetoric of framing immigration as an “invasion” involving criminals.

Recent ICE raids in Los Angeles triggered several days of mostly peaceful protests, although some instances of violence were reported.

Seizing on those incidents, Trump deployed 4,000 National Guardsmen and 700 Marines to Los Angeles—despite opposition from state and city officials.

In response, the state of California filed a lawsuit in federal court, challenging Trump’s authority and seeking to regain control of its National Guard troops. The case is currently pending.

