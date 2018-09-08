US President Donald Trump on Friday, September 7th called the Attorney General Jeff Sessions to start an investigation into the identity of the anonymous author, who wrote a controversial piece in the New York Times. Speaking to Air Force One reporters, Trump said that Jeff should probe the author of that piece, "because I really believe it’s national security."

United States President Donald Trump called for an investigation by attorney general Jeff Sessions into The New York Times op-ed piece by an anonymous official, who is said to be a senior administration official in Trump’s Cabinet. Speaking to Air Force One reporters, Trump said that Jeff should probe the author of that piece, “because I really believe it’s national security.”

The op-ed has hogged many headlines, as it was written by an anonymous senior administration official who said to be part of ‘resistance’ working within the administration to hinder Trump’s ‘worst inclinations’.

Does the so-called “Senior Administration Official” really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source? If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

US President Donald Trump calls on the Department of Justice to investigate The New York Times’ publication of an anonymous, anti-Trump column by an author identified as a “senior administration official": Fox News pic.twitter.com/728YWUmxFY — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2018

