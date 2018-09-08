United States President Donald Trump called for an investigation by attorney general Jeff Sessions into The New York Times op-ed piece by an anonymous official, who is said to be a senior administration official in Trump’s Cabinet. Speaking to Air Force One reporters, Trump said that Jeff should probe the author of that piece, “because I really believe it’s national security.”
The op-ed has hogged many headlines, as it was written by an anonymous senior administration official who said to be part of ‘resistance’ working within the administration to hinder Trump’s ‘worst inclinations’.
