Donald Trump Calls Harvard University A Joke, Adds, Ivy League Giant Should Be Removed Top Global Universities List

In a renewed offensive against Harvard University—one of the world’s most prestigious educational institutions—U.S. President Donald Trump declared that the university has turned into “a joke” and should be denied federal funding.

Trump Denounces Harvard’s Academic Integrity

Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump asserted, “Harvard can no longer be considered even a decent place of learning and should be removed from any list of top global universities.” He further claimed, “Harvard is a JOKE, promotes hate and ignorance, and does not deserve federal financial support.”

These comments come amid an escalating funding standoff between the federal government and Harvard, with Trump placing the university at the center of his broader critique of elite academic institutions.

Trump Blasts Harvard’s High-Profile Hires

Trump also criticized the university’s recent hires, namely former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “Harvard recruited two of the most failed and incompetent mayors in U.S. history to teach government and municipal management,” Trump stated.

He went on to describe the duo as “radical leftists” whose leadership left their respective cities in disarray. According to Trump, “Harvard has increasingly hired woke, far-left individuals who are only equipped to teach failure.”

Threats to Harvard’s Tax-Exempt Status and Federal Grants

On Tuesday, Trump threatened to revoke Harvard’s nonprofit tax status and froze $2.2 billion in federal grants. The administration has also pressured multiple colleges and universities, warning them of funding cuts over their diversity and inclusion policies.

Trump’s administration has conditioned the return of funding on Harvard overhauling its operations—ranging from admissions to faculty hiring—and agreeing to academic audits.

However, Harvard has firmly rejected these conditions. In an official statement, the university said it will not compromise its institutional autonomy or constitutional protections, resulting in the suspension of federal support.

The federal government claims its pressure campaign stems from concerns over increasing anti-Semitism and alleged support for the Palestinian group Hamas on campuses. This justification has been used to tighten scrutiny on academic institutions like Harvard.

