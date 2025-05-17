Donald Trump Calls ‘Nuclear’ The ‘N-Word’ During India-Pakistan Discussion | Viral Video

Donald Trump called "nuclear" the "N-word" during a Fox News interview about India-Pakistan tensions, sparking backlash and raising concerns over diplomatic speech.

President Donald Trump stirred controversy during a Fox News interview on Friday when he referred to the term “nuclear” as “the N-word” while discussing past tensions between India and Pakistan, sparking criticism from viewers and social media users alike.

The unusual comment was made during an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, who brought up Trump’s past claims about diffusing conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations. Baier stated, “You picked up the phone and called two nuclear powers, India and Pakistan, and got them to step back from the brink.”

WATCH:

Trump: “You know what the N-word is, right?” Advertisement · Scroll to continue Follow: @AFpostpic.twitter.com/mj00cdYpzV — AF Post (@AFpost) May 16, 2025

Trump responded by saying, “Everyone was stronger, stronger—to a point where the next one was gonna be, you know what. The N-word. You know what the N-word is, right?”

Baier quickly clarified, “Nuclear,” to which Trump chuckled and replied, “Yeah. That’s very nasty word, right? In a lot of ways. The N-word used in a nuclear sense.”

Baier, appearing visibly uneasy, thanked Trump for the clarification. Trump further explained, “That’s the worst thing that can happen,” emphasizing the danger when used in the context of war.

Netizens Outraged Over Language and Historical Inaccuracies

Trump’s remark quickly drew attention online, not just for the language but also for the racial overtones associated with the phrase “N-word”, which is widely recognized as a racial slur targeting Black people. Users criticized the President for trivializing nuclear diplomacy with such terminology.

One user wrote, “Oh boy…did he just say ‘the N-word’?!” Another added, “Only Trump can make light of nuclear war with racism.” Others pointed out the confusion his phrasing caused, with one commenting, “This isn’t leadership. It’s a global risk with a microphone.”

Critics also noted that both India and Pakistan previously denied U.S. involvement in de-escalating their 2019 conflict. “Didn’t both India and Pakistan put out a statement saying that no one in the Trump administration was involved in the ceasefire?” questioned one commenter.

Another X user said, “Just say ‘nuclear’! The level of verbal unnecessaryness is consistent, I’ll give him that.”

Misstatements Continue: Trump Claims Hitler Gave Speech at Eiffel Tower

The President also attracted criticism recently during a speech to U.S. troops in Qatar, where he appeared to fabricate historical events. While talking about World War II, Trump said, “When Hitler made his speech at the Eiffel Tower, I would say that wasn’t exactly ideal.”

However, historians confirm that Adolf Hitler never gave a speech at the Eiffel Tower. In fact, after France signed the armistice in 1940, Hitler visited Paris briefly but did not ascend the tower because French forces had severed the lift cables. He admired the city’s architecture but gave no public speech there.

Trump added, “We love France, right? But I think we did a little more to win the war than France did.” His comments were viewed as dismissive of a long-time U.S. ally. One critic responded, “Shit talking our oldest ally. We wouldn’t have won the revolution without them.”

Another historian noted that Hitler ordered widespread destruction of Paris in 1944, but German commander Dietrich von Choltitz refused to follow through, preserving the city due to his respect for its culture and history.

Trump Also Proposes Renaming U.S. Holidays

In another controversial moment, Trump announced on Truth Social that he intends to rename Veterans Day, which is observed on November 11, as “Victory Day” for World War I, and the current Victory in Europe Day (May 8) as “Victory Day” for World War II. He claimed, “The United States did more than any other country by far to win the Second World War.”

This remark was met with criticism for downplaying the efforts of allied nations and distorting established historical observances.

ALSO READ: Raj Mishra Becomes First Indian-Origin Mayor Of Wellingborough, UK