Donald Trump cancels meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin: US President Donald Trump has abruptly canceled a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at G-20 summit over Moscow’s detention of a group of Ukrainian sailors. The had been scheduled for Saturday on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires. The comes as a surprise to everyone as US president had earlier reaffirmed his meeting with the Russian president in Argentina’s Buenos Aires. However, he had expressed his displeasure over Russian aggression in Ukraine. There has been tension between Russia and Ukraine as the former’s navy had captured three vessels of its neigbouring country over a territorial dispute.

In a tweet, the US president said he took the decision based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia. He further said he looks forward to a meaningful summit as soon as this situation is resolved. UN ambassador Nikki Haley had also condemned Russia at the United Nations this week for taking the ships their crews hostage.

Meanwhile, world leaders have begun to arrive in Argentina for G-20 summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reached the South American nation to attend the 13th G-20 summit. He will attend two trilateral meeting on the sidelines of this crucial summit. He is also expected to meet US president Donald Trump and Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

