Donald Trump had called off the operation for attacking Iran hours after ordering it. Yesterday Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down an American drone who they claim was operating in their air space while American military officials have said that the drone was at least 21 miles away from Iran's maritime waters

Donald Trump calls off operation in Iran: US President Donald Trump had ordered an attack on Iran in retaliation for shooting down American Drone by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps but called off the operation few hours before the attack was about to take place. Trump described the shooting of the Drone Navy-Rq-4 ‘a very big mistake’, as according to US officials the drone was operating in the south off the coast of Iran and was around 21km away from the nearest point of Iran’s coast.

It is not yet clear why Trump pulled off the operation. but the news of an attack on Iran had already heightened fears that America and Iran are on their way towards a military confrontation.

Both Iran and America have given different accounts about the location at which the drone was flying. while Iran has claimed that the drone entered its airspace, US military officials have described Iran’s move as an ‘Unprovoked attack’ over one of the world’s busiest and most important waterways.

Trump has condemned the attack but has also said that he finds it difficult to believe that it was intentional. Standing alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the white house he said that the drone may have been shot down without the knowledge of Iranian Leaders. With these statements he has tamped down speculations there might be a plan for counter strike going on among military officials.

When asked about what the next move of the US might be, Trump gave a baffling reply of let’s see what happens. He told media officials that shooting down of the drone was the new fly in the ointment and that America will not stand for it.

