Home > Entertainment > Donald Trump Calls 'Woke Singer' Taylor Swift 'Not Hot' After Praising Sydney Sweeney's Controversial Jeans Ad

Donald Trump praised Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad and her Republican stance, while slamming Taylor Swift for supporting Kamala Harris. He criticized “woke” branding, including Jaguar’s ad campaign, linking it to corporate losses and echoing the Bud Light controversy.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 4, 2025 21:32:24 IST

US President Donald Trump recently took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to weigh in on the ongoing debate surrounding celebrities and their political leanings. 

Trump voiced his support for actress Sydney Sweeney, who has recently faced a wave of criticism over her American Eagle campaign.

Donald Trump takes a dig at Taylor Swift

He praised Sweeney, noting her status as a registered Republican, and described her advertisement as “the hottest ad out there,” adding that American Eagle jeans are “flying off the shelves.”

In contrast, Trump was far less complimentary toward pop superstar Taylor Swift. He singled out Swift for her “woke” views and cited her public support for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race.

Trump claimed Swift has lost her appeal, going so far as to say she was “booed out of the Super Bowl” and is “no longer hot.”

Donald Trump’s comments come amid backlash over Sweeney’s American Eagle ad

Donald Trump also aimed at Jaguar, criticising what he called a “seriously woke” ad campaign that he said led to the resignation of the company’s CEO and turmoil within the company. 

Trump invoked the recent backlash against Bud Light as an example of what can happen to brands that embrace progressive messaging, pointing to “billions of dollars” in market losses.

The president’s comments come amid backlash over Sweeney’s American Eagle commercial, which some critics allege features racially insensitive and eugenics-era undertones.

Reporters asked Trump about the controversy while he was boarding Air Force One; he responded that he was pleased to learn Sweeney is a Republican, suggesting her political affiliation influenced his opinion of the ad.

Ultimately, Trump used the moment to reiterate his stance that “being woke is for losers” and to encourage support for Republican figures in pop culture.

