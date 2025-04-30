Donald Trump Celebrates 100 Days In Office With Michigan Rally

Trump closed the event in his signature style, vowing to “fight, fight, fight” and “win, win, win,” drawing cheers from an energized audience.

President Donald Trump returned to rally mode Tuesday as he celebrated 100 days into his second term with a major event in Michigan — his largest political gathering since reclaiming the White House.

Michigan, a state still reeling from the economic impact of Trump’s aggressive trade tariffs and a tense relationship with Canada, served as the backdrop for what felt more like a campaign rally than a policy milestone.

Campaign Vibes, Presidential Seal

The event had all the hallmarks of Trump’s campaign trail theatrics, complete with music, slogans, and showmanship. As the Village People’s “YMCA” played, Trump danced with familiar flair, pumping his fists and swaying his hips to the beat.

In the midst of his speech, Trump praised CNN commentator Scott Jennings, a Republican strategist.

“He’s defending me all the time on CNN,” Trump said.

He invited Jennings on stage, then paused to joke about his appearance on a network often at odds with his presidency.

“Oh, CNN, this is the end of Scott. Who cares? Don’t worry, we’ll take care of you, Scott,” Trump added.

Jennings, keeping his remarks brief, mentioned his desire to buy a farm in Michigan.

Familiar Themes, Loyal Supporters

Trump used the rally to revisit many of the themes that defined both his campaigns. He took aim at President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, mocked the media, and recognized some of his most passionate fans — including a man clad in a “brick suit” to represent Trump’s push for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

He also singled out Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, affirming his trust in the former Fox News host.

“The fake news is after him, really after him. But he’s a tough cookie,” Trump told the crowd.

Rallying Cry for the Base

Trump closed the event in his signature style, vowing to “fight, fight, fight” and “win, win, win,” drawing cheers from an energized audience.

Though the stage now bore the presidential seal, the atmosphere echoed his rallies of old — unscripted, loyalist-focused, and filled with his usual mix of bravado and grievance.

