Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Live TV
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Home > World > Donald Trump Celebrates Passage Of ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Before Independence Day

Donald Trump Celebrates Passage Of ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Before Independence Day

US President Donald Trump hailed the passage of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” as a landmark legislative victory, claiming it fulfills all major promises made during his 2024 campaign, including tax relief for family farms and record investments in border security.

Trump On 'One Big Beautiful Bill'

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 09:01:20 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

US President Donald Trump celebrated the passage of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” on the eve of Independence Day, calling it a landmark legislative win that fulfills his core 2024 campaign pledges.

Addressing a crowd of supporters, Trump declared, “There could be no better birthday present for America than the One Big Beautiful Bill.”

He said the legislation ensures “the strongest border on Earth, the strongest economy on Earth, the strongest military on Earth,” while also prioritizing rural America.

Also Read: Can Donald Trump Arrest Zohran Mamdani? US President’s threat fuels controversies 

‘Death Tax’ Repeal Highlighted

Trump emphasized the bill’s impact on farmers and rural communities, especially those in Iowa, a critical state in his 2024 campaign. “Very importantly for Iowa, this bill rescues over 2 million family farms from the so-called estate tax, or the Death Tax,” he said.

Trump described the bill as a patriotic commitment to the nation’s heartland, aimed at preserving generational wealth for farmers and agricultural families. He framed the legislation as a promise delivered, adding, “With this bill, every major promise I made to the people of Iowa in 2024 became a promise kept.”

‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Includes Massive Spending on Border and Military

The legislation, formally titled the “Big Beautiful Bill,” outlines a sweeping tax and spending proposal. It includes a $350 billion border and national security package, allocating $46 billion for expanding the US-Mexico border wall, $45 billion for 100,000 migrant detention beds, and funds to recruit 10,000 new ICE officers with $10,000 signing bonuses. Trump said the bill underscores his commitment to law enforcement and immigration control. The proposal also extends the 2017 tax cuts and raises federal defense spending, reinforcing Trump’s vision of American strength through security and fiscal reform.

Must Read: Gaza Airstrike: Israel Targets Al-Baqa Cafe With 230 Kg Bomb

Advertisement

More News

‘What About Valmiki?’: Internet Roasts Ramayana Part I ‘Writer’ Shridhar Raghavan Over Story Credit
PM Modi Honoured With Trinidad And Tobago’s Highest Award Amid High Praise From Kamla Persad-Bissessar
Tamil Nadu Eyes $5 Billion Seafood Export Boost With New Infrastructure Plan
Forced To Do ‘Pro-Israel’ Reporting: Over 100 BBC Employees Want Board Member Remove
Russia’s Overnight Drone Attack Injures 23 in Kyiv
Market Shock: SEBI Bans Jane Street After Rs 36,500 Crore F&O Profit Manipulation Allegations
This Indian-Origin Entrepreneur Has Bought An Island To Create New Country For Techies
Wake Up Healthier: How Galaxy Watch Can Transform Your Wellness Overnight
‘Metro… In Dino’ Movie Review: A Gentle Heartbeat In The Urban Jungle Of Love
36 High Court Judge Candidates Qualify Interview Marathon Under CJI Gavai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?