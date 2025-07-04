Donald Trump Celebrates Passage Of ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Before Independence Day

US President Donald Trump celebrated the passage of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” on the eve of Independence Day, calling it a landmark legislative win that fulfills his core 2024 campaign pledges.

Addressing a crowd of supporters, Trump declared, “There could be no better birthday present for America than the One Big Beautiful Bill.”

He said the legislation ensures “the strongest border on Earth, the strongest economy on Earth, the strongest military on Earth,” while also prioritizing rural America.

‘Death Tax’ Repeal Highlighted

Trump emphasized the bill’s impact on farmers and rural communities, especially those in Iowa, a critical state in his 2024 campaign. “Very importantly for Iowa, this bill rescues over 2 million family farms from the so-called estate tax, or the Death Tax,” he said.

Trump described the bill as a patriotic commitment to the nation’s heartland, aimed at preserving generational wealth for farmers and agricultural families. He framed the legislation as a promise delivered, adding, “With this bill, every major promise I made to the people of Iowa in 2024 became a promise kept.”

‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Includes Massive Spending on Border and Military

The legislation, formally titled the “Big Beautiful Bill,” outlines a sweeping tax and spending proposal. It includes a $350 billion border and national security package, allocating $46 billion for expanding the US-Mexico border wall, $45 billion for 100,000 migrant detention beds, and funds to recruit 10,000 new ICE officers with $10,000 signing bonuses. Trump said the bill underscores his commitment to law enforcement and immigration control. The proposal also extends the 2017 tax cuts and raises federal defense spending, reinforcing Trump’s vision of American strength through security and fiscal reform.

