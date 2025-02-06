Home
Friday, February 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Donald Trump Congratulates Brittany And Patrick Mahomes On Birth Of Their Third Baby

Washington, D.C.: President Donald Trump extended his congratulations to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany on the birth of their third child, Golden Raye.

Washington, D.C.: President Donald Trump extended his congratulations to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany on the birth of their third child, Golden Raye. In a heartfelt message on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump praised the couple, calling them a “wonderful family.”

Trump’s Warm Wishes

“Congratulations to the Chiefs GREAT Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and his very beautiful and BRILLIANT wife, Brittany, on the birth of their new baby daughter, Golden Raye,” Trump wrote. “This is what I call a baby with great genes, both mother and father. It’s happy times in the wonderful Mahomes family. See you all on Sunday!”

The Mahomes family announced the birth of their daughter in an Instagram post on January 13, captioning it “•Golden Raye Mahomes• 1/12/25,” alongside a black-and-white photo of their newborn’s feet.

Super Bowl Appearance by Trump

Trump’s congratulatory post comes just days before he is set to make history by becoming the first sitting U.S. president to attend the Super Bowl. The event will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana, where the Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Secret Service has already begun extensive security preparations for Trump’s visit. “Extensive planning and coordination have been in place to ensure the safety of all attendees, players, and staff. Security measures have been further enhanced this year, given that this will be the first time a sitting President of the United States will attend the event,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi stated.

Patrick Mahomes Reacts

Speaking about Trump’s attendance, Mahomes said during a press conference, “It’s always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president, someone that is in the top position in our country.” He added, “I didn’t see that clip, but it’s cool to hear that he’s seen me play football and respects the game that I play.”

Trump’s congratulatory message and planned appearance at the Super Bowl have generated widespread attention. Fans and political analysts alike are eagerly anticipating the historic event.

This Super Bowl appearance is expected to set a precedent for future presidential engagements at high-profile sporting events.

Read More : US President Donald Trump Blames Air Traffic Control System For Deadly Crash

