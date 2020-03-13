The US President Donald Trump will address media at 3 pm (GMT) on corona virus. Reports said Trump may announce a national health emergency.

The United States (US) President Donald Trump is likely to declare a national health emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak, said reports. Trupm’s announcement would help Americans to get every possible resource for treatment of coronavirus free of cost.

In a tweet, President Trump said he would be addressing media address at 3 pm (GMT) on Coronavirus.

Reports said Donal Trump would be joined by the US vice president Mike Pence, who is incharge of Trump’s task force against coronavirus.

Before talking to the reporters, Trump would chair a meeting with top officials, major laboratory company executives and health officials at the White House and review preparations to curb the virus.

Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, one of the top Democrat, has been cautiously raising voice in demand for declaration of national health emergency, provided Trump doesn’t overstep his authority or indulge his autocratic tendencies.

The novel disease has spread outbreak in over 105 countries infecting over 1,00,000 people including 80,000 in China. China’s Wuhan was called as the epicenter for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has called entire Europe as center for novel coronavirus which is infecting people rapidly.

In India, the infection has claimed 2 lives and the number of positive cases has grown to 86.

