On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday, Trump Praises His ‘Friend Narendra’ For ‘Tremendous Job’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ending the Russia-Ukraine war as he praised the prime minister for “doing a tremendous job” while also thanking him for extending support toward ending the long-drawn war between Russia and Ukraine.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump shared details of a phone conversation he had with PM Modi on the latter’s 75th birthday, and wrote, “Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT”.

(This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details)