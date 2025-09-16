On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday, Trump Praises His ‘Friend Narendra’ For ‘Tremendous Job’
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul donald trump andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul donald trump andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul donald trump andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul donald trump andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul donald trump andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul donald trump andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > World > On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday, Trump Praises His ‘Friend Narendra’ For ‘Tremendous Job’

On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday, Trump Praises His ‘Friend Narendra’ For ‘Tremendous Job’

Donald Trump posted on Truth Social about a birthday call with PM Narendra Modi, calling him a friend and praising his leadership. Trump thanked Modi for his support in efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Donald Trump says he had a "wonderful" birthday call with PM Modi, thanking him for supporting peace in the Russia-Ukraine war. (Photo: ANI via Reuters/File)
Donald Trump says he had a "wonderful" birthday call with PM Modi, thanking him for supporting peace in the Russia-Ukraine war. (Photo: ANI via Reuters/File)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last updated: September 17, 2025 00:00:44 IST

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ending the Russia-Ukraine war as he praised the prime minister for “doing a tremendous job” while also thanking him for extending support toward ending the long-drawn war between Russia and Ukraine.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump shared details of a phone conversation he had with PM Modi on the latter’s 75th birthday, and wrote, “Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT”.

(This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details)

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-1narendra modirussia-ukraine war

RELATED News

FBI Director Kash Patel Defends Himself Before Senate, Avoids Addressing Firings
Israel says 'Gaza is burning' as it launches ground assault
Trump warns Europe to "stop buying oil from Russia", asks Zelenskyy "have to make a deal"
New features, new visuals: What's different on your iPhone in iOS 26?
Pakistan confirms India rejected third-party mediation during Operation Sindoor

LATEST NEWS

Breaking: Maoists Announce Ceasefire And Giving Up Arms: CPI (Maoist) Spokesperson Abhay
Delhi HC refuses to set aside termination of DU Professor guilty of demanding illegal gratification from students
On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday, Trump Praises His ‘Friend Narendra’ For ‘Tremendous Job’
"We can do it": Sonu Nigam, Ishita Arun recreate their iconic 1999 track 'Bijuria' with funny twist
IAF AFCAT 2 Results 2025 OUT: How to Download with Direct Link
Robert Redford passes away: Bollywood celebrities pay heartfelt tributes to Oscar-winning actor
Sreeleela Shines in Chicnutrix's 'Glow Mode On' Campaign, Blending Science with Beauty
PKL 12: Devank, Ashish help Bengal Warriorz stage stunning comeback, beat UP Yoddhas 41-37
Isak in contention for Liverpool debut against Atletico
Evolving Diagnostic Technologies: The Complementary Roles of ELISA and CLIA in India
On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday, Trump Praises His ‘Friend Narendra’ For ‘Tremendous Job’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday, Trump Praises His ‘Friend Narendra’ For ‘Tremendous Job’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday, Trump Praises His ‘Friend Narendra’ For ‘Tremendous Job’
On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday, Trump Praises His ‘Friend Narendra’ For ‘Tremendous Job’
On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday, Trump Praises His ‘Friend Narendra’ For ‘Tremendous Job’
On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday, Trump Praises His ‘Friend Narendra’ For ‘Tremendous Job’

QUICK LINKS