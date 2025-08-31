LIVE TV
Barron Trump Breaks Silence With THIS Update About Donald Trump Death Reports

Rumors of Donald Trump’s death went viral online, sparking widespread speculation. Streamer Adin Ross, citing Barron Trump, dismissed the claims during a Kick livestream. The frenzy followed trending hashtags, a lowered White House flag, and viral photos questioning Trump’s health.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 31, 2025 16:22:00 IST

After the rumors of Donald Trump’s death went viral over the last two days,  a new video by an American streamer has emerged that quotes POTUS’ son Barron Trump clarifying the reports. Adin Ross conducted a 90-minute livestream interview in which he dismissed widespread online rumors about Trump’s death. During a Kick livestream, Ross told his audience that he received a message from “someone very close” confirming the president was fine.

“Guys, I just got confirmed that President Trump is okay. By a very close… Wait, what happened with Trump? Nothing, literally nothing’s wrong,” Ross said.

Adin Ross Gets Clarification From Barron Trump On Donald Trump’s Health

A clip of Ross’ livestream was shared on X with the caption, “Adin Ross just got a text from Barron Trump confirming Donald Trump is alive and well.”

The post triggered a wave of reactions. One user commented,


“Wait, so Barron Trump is now the official presidential health spokesperson? Kid’s got range.”

Another wrote, “No way Adin Ross is breaking this news.”

Some turned to AI for clarity, with one user posting, “@grok what happened to trump,” referring to xAI’s chatbot.

Also Read: Barron Trump Has A Girlfriend? What We Know About Donald Trump’s Son’s Love Life

‘Is Donald Trump Dead? 

The online frenzy followed baseless claims that Trump had passed away, which led to the hashtags “#TrumpIsDead” and “WhereIsTrump” trending across platforms. His absence after a three-hour White House cabinet meeting on Tuesday added fuel to the speculation.

At the same time, several users pointed out that the White House flag appeared to be flying at half-staff. The lowered flag, however, was later linked to a school shooting in Minneapolis that left two children dead. The gunman injured ten others before killing himself.

Trump’s Health in Question

Questions about Trump’s health intensified after widely circulated photos showed a bruise on his hand, with another image suggesting makeup had been applied to cover it. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the speculation, clarifying that the mark was not a medical issue but the result of frequent handshakes.

Also Read: Could Donald Trump Lose A Hand? Doctor Issues Stark Warning

