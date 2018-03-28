Despite innumerable protest marches by students, teachers, academicians in the US against gun violence and demanding stricter gun laws, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, March 28, that the Second Amendment-the right to bear arms will never be repealed. His declaration came as a response to Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens opinion piece in The New York Times.

After the US witnessed mammoth rallies against gun violence, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, March 28, that the Second Amendment-the right to bear arms “will never be repealed”. Trump’s declaration came in the early morning through twitter as a response to an opinion piece written by a retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens in The New York Times for the revocation of the Second Amendment. According to the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution, it protects the right of the US people to keep and bear arms, and it was adopted in on December 15, 1791, as part of the first ten amendments contained in the Bill of Rights.

Justice Stevens retired from the Supreme Court in 2010. He wrote an opinion piece about the Second Amendment. In his piece, he argued that the amendment does not protect an individual’s right to own firearms. In his article he wrote, “Rarely in my lifetime have I seen the type of civic engagement schoolchildren and their supporters demonstrated in Washington and other major cities throughout the country this past Saturday. These demonstrations demand our respect. They reveal the broad public support for legislation to minimize the risk of mass killings of schoolchildren and others in our society.”

THE SECOND AMENDMENT WILL NEVER BE REPEALED! As much as Democrats would like to see this happen, and despite the words yesterday of former Supreme Court Justice Stevens, NO WAY. We need more Republicans in 2018 and must ALWAYS hold the Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018

After the deadly mass shooting in Florida, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Trump proposed stringent controls on the access to guns, particularly raising the age to purchase an assault weapon to 21 from 18. However, after a meeting with the NRA, Trump no longer advocated for an age increase. Instead, he claimed trained teachers should be armed to respond to the future mass shootings.

