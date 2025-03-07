Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
Donald Trump Delays Canada, Mexico Tariffs After Market Blowback

Stock markets tumbled after Trump's duties of up to 25 percent took effect Tuesday, as economists warned that blanket levies could weigh on US growth and raise inflation.

Donald Trump Delays Canada, Mexico Tariffs After Market Blowback

us tariffs


President Donald Trump has announced a delay on the imposition of new tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, providing some relief to businesses and consumers after concerns over the economic impact of his trade policies. This temporary delay, which will last until April 2, follows a significant backlash in financial markets after the implementation of tariffs up to 25% on Canadian and Mexican goods earlier this week.

Tariff Delay in Response to Market Backlash

The decision to delay the tariffs comes after stock markets tumbled in response to the new duties, as economists warned that these blanket tariffs could negatively affect U.S. economic growth and increase inflation. Despite the market fallout, Trump dismissed suggestions that his decision was directly linked to the financial turmoil. The tariffs, which were initially announced to target imports covered by the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), would have severely impacted industries like automakers, whose supply chains often span across North American borders.

Automakers Given Temporary Relief

Automakers, particularly the “Big Three” — Stellantis, Ford, and General Motors — were given a one-month exemption on imports under the USMCA following talks with the U.S. government. These companies rely heavily on cross-border production, and the looming tariffs threatened to disrupt their operations. Trump’s move to delay the tariffs until April 2 is seen as a concession to these industries, which are critical to the U.S. economy.

Canada’s Response: Temporary Halt on Tariffs

In response to Trump’s delay, Canadian Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc stated that Canada would halt its planned second wave of tariffs, which would have affected $125 billion worth of U.S. products. However, Canada remains focused on the long-term goal of removing all tariffs, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasized that the trade dispute with the U.S. would persist “for the foreseeable future,” despite the temporary reprieve for certain sectors.

Uncertainty Lingers: More Tariffs Could Be Imposed

While Trump’s actions provided some temporary relief, the broader economic picture remains uncertain. Trump hinted that more tariffs could be imposed in the coming weeks, specifically mentioning that future tariffs would be “reciprocal in nature.” This indicates that additional duties on Canadian and Mexican goods may still be on the horizon, especially as Trump continues to seek trade balances that align with his administration’s goals.

Stock Markets React to Ongoing Tariff Uncertainty

Despite the tariff delay, U.S. stock markets continued to face pressure. Many investors remain concerned about the unpredictability of U.S. trade policy, particularly in light of the ongoing global trade tensions and Trump’s unpredictable tariff threats. Scott Lincicome, vice president of general economics at the Cato Institute, suggested that the delay signaled a recognition of “economic reality,” acknowledging that tariffs disrupt supply chains and impose burdens on American consumers and businesses.

No Immediate Inflationary Impact, but Long-Term Concerns Remain

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, however, downplayed fears of inflation, arguing that any potential price increases from tariffs would likely be short-lived. He also emphasized that access to cheap goods is not central to the American Dream, focusing instead on the idea of upward mobility and economic security for U.S. citizens.

U.S. Trade Deficit Hits Record as Tariffs Loom

As the trade deficit with the U.S. hit a record $131.4 billion in January, analysts pointed to businesses accelerating imports ahead of the new tariffs. While Trump’s tariffs are intended to address trade imbalances, the full impact on the economy remains to be seen. The U.S. is still navigating the complexities of its trade relationships with key partners like Canada, Mexico, and China, and the delay of some tariffs may provide only temporary relief in the ongoing trade saga.

