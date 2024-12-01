Donald Trump Demands ‘Commitment’ From BRICS Nations On Using Dollar

US President-elect Donald Trump has reiterated his stance against the de-dollarization efforts of the BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—by issuing a stern warning. In a post to his Truth Social network on Saturday, Trump stated that the countries must commit to not creating a new currency to replace the US dollar. He emphasized that any move away from the dollar would result in severe economic consequences, including the imposition of a 100% tariff on BRICS goods sold to the United States.

Trump’s warning is a reflection of his long-standing position that the US dollar must remain the world’s reserve currency, a cornerstone of global trade and economic policy. During his previous term, he strongly opposed any efforts by other countries to reduce their reliance on the US dollar, viewing it as a threat to US economic dominance.

The issue of de-dollarization gained momentum following the economic sanctions imposed by the US on Russia in 2022. These sanctions, along with the broader geopolitical climate, have led to increased discussions among BRICS nations about the need to diversify their economies and reduce dependence on the dollar. At their 2023 summit, the BRICS bloc deliberated on creating alternatives to the US dollar for international trade.

While some BRICS nations are eager to explore a new currency system or conduct trade in their local currencies, Trump has been vocal about the potential consequences for countries seeking to move away from the US dollar. He warned that such actions would be met with punitive measures, including tariffs, export controls, and accusations of currency manipulation. “Any country that tries should wave goodbye to America,” Trump declared.

In addition to targeting BRICS, Trump has also threatened to impose heavy tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada. He has demanded that these countries take stronger actions to address issues such as illegal drug trafficking and immigration. The latest tariff threat against BRICS comes as Trump prepares to return to office in January 2025, setting the stage for significant economic policy shifts that could have global ramifications.

Trump’s stance highlights the broader strategic importance of the US dollar in global trade. As the world’s leading reserve currency, the US dollar is crucial for facilitating international trade, investments, and economic transactions. Trump’s administration, during his first term, actively defended this economic dominance, and it seems that this policy will continue into his second term.

Economic analysts predict that any significant move away from the US dollar by BRICS could shake global markets, especially if countries attempt to bypass the dollar in favor of a common BRICS currency or alternative trade arrangements. However, the path to creating a viable alternative currency for global trade remains uncertain, and such an initiative would require substantial collaboration between BRICS nations.

As the geopolitical landscape evolves, Trump’s aggressive rhetoric could escalate tensions between the US and the BRICS countries. The proposed tariffs on BRICS could be part of a broader economic strategy to assert US dominance and send a clear message to the global community about the importance of the dollar.

Trump’s warning to BRICS nations underscores his administration’s commitment to maintaining the US dollar’s position as the world’s reserve currency. His threats of 100% tariffs and other economic measures signal a firm stance against any efforts to undermine the US economic system. As the BRICS nations explore alternatives to the dollar, the global economic landscape is likely to experience increased volatility and uncertainty in the coming years.

