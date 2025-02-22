Home
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Donald Trump Denies Plans To Attend Moscow On May 9, Kremlin Confirms

Donald Trump has denied reports suggesting he would attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, with the Kremlin also confirming no plans for his visit. Trump dismissed the rumors as baseless during a press conference.

Focuses on the Kremlin’s response and the clarification of visit plans.


Former U.S. President Donald Trump has firmly denied media reports claiming he planned to attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9. The Kremlin also confirmed that there were no arrangements for Trump’s visit to Russia. Addressing the rumors during a press conference, Trump stated, “No, no, I am not,” and emphasized that he had no intentions of traveling to Russia in the near future, dismissing the speculation as unfounded.

Speculation and Kremlin’s Response

The rumors of Trump attending the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow first surfaced when multiple media outlets suggested it could be a significant diplomatic gesture. These reports indicated that Trump might meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, raising questions amid the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Russia. However, the Kremlin quickly put those speculations to rest, confirming there were no plans for a Trump visit.

In a related development, after a phone call between Trump and Putin on February 12, the two leaders discussed the possibility of visiting each other’s countries. The Kremlin also confirmed that Putin had invited Trump to Moscow, and a meeting could take place before the end of February.

Trump’s Call for Peace in Ukraine

During recent remarks, Trump also called on both President Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. He urged both leaders to come together to stop the conflict and prevent further loss of life.

Victory Day: A Day of Commemoration in Russia

Victory Day on May 9 holds deep significance for Russia, marking the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. It is a day of remembrance for the millions of people who lost their lives, with Russia commemorating the sacrifices made during what is known as the ‘Great Patriotic War’. The Soviet Union, which included Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus, lost over 27 million people in the fight against Nazi Germany.

ALSO READIndia Launches Investigation Into Alleged USAID Funding To Influence 2024 Elections

Filed under

Trump denies attending Victory Day parade

