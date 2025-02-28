Donald Trump Dislikes The Current Government: Former Canadian PM Stephen Harper On POTUS Wanting Canada As 51st State | NXT Conclave

Despite Trump's emphasis on Canada being a major export market for the U.S., Harper stressed the need for democratic nations to collaborate, even when governments have differing viewpoints.

At the NXT Conclave 2025, Rt. Hon. Stephen J. Harper, the Former Prime Minister of Canada, offered his insights into the significant policy changes that followed Trump’s election.

He noted his surprise at President Trump’s assertive approach, particularly in relation to U.S.-Canada relations. Despite Trump’s emphasis on Canada being a major export market for the U.S., Harper stressed the need for democratic nations to collaborate, even when governments have differing viewpoints. The session provided valuable perspectives on global diplomacy and evolving political landscapes.

‘What We Don’t Know Is What Is Actually Important To President Trump’

When asked, “Why do you think in his second term, he (Trump)has come down so heavily on Canada? Why this dramatic foreign policy shift?” While speaking to Megha Sharma, Executive Editor, NewsX, Harper shared, “When you talk about the country, I do not know. I tell people there are five possible layers of explanation. One is that it’s shock effect entertainment dominating the headlines. Second is that intense dislike of the current government of candidates. Prime Minister, that’s personal. The third is that it’s laying the groundwork for some kind of, laying the groundwork for leverage for some kind of big ask from Canada on the trade or security front. But what that is, I don’t know.And nobody does.

Harper also stated, “The fourth explanation is that he is actually an ideological protectionist who believes that economic activity should be moved to the United States, even if it’s mutually beneficial to trade. And the fifth explanation is actually an annexation, as who would like to create the largest contiguous empire in the history of humanity by getting Canada and Greenland be part of the United States.”

The former Canadian PM at the NXT Conclave shared, “I tell people, I think it’s all of these things, but what we don’t know is what is actually important to President Trump and what he will press forward with. I just I must admit, as I say, I don’t, you know, the president, United States can make his own decisions.”

‘Mr. Trump Dislikes The Current Government’

When asked, “Given all the challenges in the world and all the challenges that the United States has at home and abroad, why this kind of almost warlike footing with Canada makes any sense? What do you think are going to be the, you know, the political implications domestically for Canada because elections are looming?”

To this Stephen J. Harper stated, “Look, political implications are already enormous. And really ironic because Mr. Trump, as we all know, he dislikes the current government. He’s actually put them back in the game politically. The entire issue set has changed. The entire issue set in Canada up until a few weeks ago, was, the poor performance of the Canadian economy, frankly, very poor performance of the Canadian economy.”

He added, “We have declining living standards in the average Canadian household and a lot of, hostility to the government about that economic performance and about cost of living factors. Now, I’m not saying those issues have gone away, but they’re not much more now in the realm of the greater economy and national threat to the country’s future itself. And by definition, when a country is under that kind of a threat, there tends to be some rallying to the incumbent government. It becomes more difficult for opposition parties to attack the current government on day to day management. So whereas, to be blunt, two months ago we would have had, almost certainty that the current government would be defeated in the upcoming elections, which we expect very soon.”

Mr. Harper continued, “Now, I think we expect it to be a close election. I still think my party, the opposition Conservative Party, will win, but that is not a foregone conclusion the way it was a few weeks ago. That’s interesting. And also, you know, like you said, there have already been so many problems for years together. The Canadian GDP has been tumbling.

Standard Of Living: Implications With The Trump Administration

Shedding light on what implications there may be with the Trump administration when it comes to the standard of living, Rt. Hon. Stephen J. Harper, the Former Prime Minister of Canada at the NXT Conclave stated, “I think at first, there was some of this, the first kind of tweets the president did on this, calling Justin Trudeau, the governor of the 51st state, saying that, you know, our our great famous hockey star, Wayne Gretzky should become the new governor. I think people thought this was kind of a joke and really directed at Mr. Trudeau.”

He added, “And let’s remember, Mr. Trudeau is so unpopular that his own party just basically removed him from office. But the truth is that the president’s statements on this have been more. They’re impossible to dismiss as a joke. The president has repeatedly made the case now of why not just why Canada should be part of the United States, and why Canada should not exist.

Mr. Harper also shared, “He as I say, he has accused Canada of being a economic drain. He has accused Canada being a security risk, the United States. And he is further even goes gone so far as to say that the tariffs he threatens to put on Canada 25% across the board, by the way, are important to realize this, putting a 25% across the board tariff on Canada would be a complete abrogation of the tariff free trade agreement President Trump himself signed with Canada, and he has been saying that he will do this and that.

He added, “Part of the reason for doing it is to force Canada economically to join the United States. These are the actual statements he’s been making. So I think it’s gone way beyond something we can just dismiss as, as a joke. Now, look, I told Canadians to be calm. A president has threatened many things. He hasn’t done. He backed off 25% tariffs, a month ago.”

