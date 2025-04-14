Donald Trump Doubles Down On Tough Trade Tariffs, Declares ‘Nobody Is Getting Off the Hook,’ Especially China

Trump dismissed reports of tariff exemptions for high-tech items, stating, "NOBODY is getting 'off the hook' for unfair Trade Balances, especially not China," and accused the media of false reporting.

US President Donald Trump renewed his hardline stance against foreign trade, saying that no nation — and especially China — will escape his ambitious tariff plans. He made the remark as markets have been left bewildered over recent tariff policy shifts and while financial markets stagger from roller-coaster moves fueled by contradictory White House signals.

Writing on his Truth Social site on Sunday, Trump dismissed reports that some high-tech items had been exempted from tariffs. “NOBODY is getting ‘off the hook’ for the unfair Trade Balances… especially not China, which, by far, treats us the worst!” Trump wrote, dismissing allegations of tariff exceptions and accusing the media of false reporting.

He clarified that no tariff ‘exception’ was declared on Friday and products such as smartphones, laptops, and semiconductors continue to be eligible for a 20% Fentanyl Tariff. Trump went on to state that these items were simply being reclassified within a different tariff category as part of his administration’s larger trade policy revamp. “The Fake News knows this, but refuses to report it,” he further added.

Semiconductors and Electronics Under Scrutiny

In a second statement to the press on Air Force One, Trump announced plans to impose new tariffs on semiconductors and the entire electronics supply chain, which he promised to announce within the week. “We will not be held hostage by other Countries, especially hostile trading Nations like China,” he threatened.

As Trump kept up his hawkish rhetoric, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick attempted to provide some explanation in a live TV interview, stating that whatever short-term relief for high-tech goods existed was only short-term. “The tariffs on semiconductors will come within weeks, most likely a month or two,” Lutnick said in an interview with ABC News, reaffirming that these items would be quickly ensnared in the crackdown on trade.

Confusion, Market Jitters, and Policy Reversals

Trump’s latest comments came after a week of uncertainty and contradictory signals from the White House, where the administration seemed to ease some tariff positions — only to do an about-face days later. The tit-for-tat has rattled international financial markets and attracted harsh criticism from business leaders and economists.

“The sheer confusion created by this continuous stream of news out of the White House is dizziness-inducing to the industry and investors and is causing huge uncertainty and chaos for companies attempting to map out their supply chain, inventory, and demand,” Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a letter to investors.

Global equity markets had violent fluctuations during the previous week. After Trump’s April 2 revelation of sweeping tariffs against dozens of trade partners, markets dropped only to bounce somewhat after the administration issued a 90-day moratorium on most steps — an accommodation that conspicuously left China out.

Even with the reprieve, the Trump administration responded with a hike in tariffs on Chinese imports, increasing rates to 145%, and Beijing responded with a 125% tariff on US imports. China had initially greeted the exemptions as a “small step” but called on the US to “completely cancel” its tariff actions.

China’s Diplomatic Push in Southeast Asia

With escalating trade tensions against the US, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Vietnam at the weekend during a strategic tour of key Southeast Asian economies. The trip, labeled a “charm offensive”, is regarded as Beijing’s attempt to warm up with regional neighbors amid Washington’s increasing aggression.

China’s government still demands restraint and dialogue, calling on the US to reverse its “mistakes” and make larger strides toward resolving the trade war. But Trump’s recent words indicate no near-term easing of tensions.

