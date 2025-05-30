Donald Trump Dubs Joe Biden Vicious, Says He Has No Sympathy For Him After Former POTUS’ Cancer Diagnosis

While Trump didn’t provide specific examples, his comments echoed longstanding claims that the Biden administration has weaponized the Justice Department against him.

During a press briefing on May 30, former U.S. President Donald Trump reignited his attacks on Joe Biden, shortly after the news of Biden’s stage 4 cancer diagnosis became public.

When asked about Biden’s health condition, Trump, 78, responded with harsh criticism rather than sympathy.

Trump Questions Biden’s Character Despite Health Struggles

“[Biden’s] been a moderate person throughout his life — not smart, but rather vicious,” Trump stated. He continued, “If you feel sorry for him, don’t. He’s hurt many people, including political opponents. I don’t feel sorry for him at all.”

While Trump didn’t provide specific examples, his comments echoed longstanding claims that the Biden administration has weaponized the Justice Department against him. Notably, many of Trump’s own legal troubles, including 34 felony convictions, have played out in courts beyond federal jurisdiction.

President Trump on Joe Biden: “If you feel sorry for him, don’t feel so sorry, because he’s vicious… I really don’t feel sorry for him.” pic.twitter.com/3atMMn4sBl — George (@BehizyTweets) May 30, 2025

Joe Biden Marks Emotional Anniversary for Late Son Beau

As Trump delivered his remarks in the Oval Office, President Joe Biden was in Delaware attending a Memorial Day event in honor of military families. The event coincided with the 10th anniversary of his son Beau Biden’s death from brain cancer.

“Today marks ten years since I lost my son Beau,” Biden shared during a moving speech. “Being here with all of you who understand grief brings some comfort. Thank you for allowing me to share this moment with you.”

Beau, who served in Iraq with the Delaware National Guard and was twice elected attorney general of Delaware, passed away from glioblastoma on May 30, 2015.

During the ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in New Castle, Delaware, Biden addressed fellow grieving families, saying, “You’re not alone. Your loved ones will never be forgotten. Their legacies live on through us and in our nation’s strength and freedom.”

His heartfelt speech served as a reminder of the emotional toll cancer and military service can have on families, underscoring the President’s personal connection to both.

Official Statement Confirms Biden’s Advanced Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Biden’s office had earlier released a medical update on May 18, confirming the president was diagnosed with stage 4 aggressive prostate cancer. According to the statement, the cancer has metastasized to the bone and carries a high Gleason score of 9, indicating an advanced and aggressive condition.

However, doctors noted the disease remains hormone-sensitive, meaning there are treatment paths available for effective management. The President and his family are currently evaluating treatment options.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Biden shared a personal message with a photo of himself alongside his wife Jill Biden and their cat, Willow. “Cancer touches all of us. Jill and I know we are strongest in the broken places,” he wrote. “Thank you for your love and support.”