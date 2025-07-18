Is Donald Trump Succumbing To MAGA Pressure As POTUS Orders Pam Bondi To Release Epstein Grand Jury Records?

President Donald Trump late Thursday directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek the release of grand jury testimony related to Jeffrey Epstein, intensifying his administration’s response to public calls for more transparency in the case of the late sex offender.

“Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval,” President Trump wrote on Truth Social. “This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!”

Epstein Files Grand Jury Transcript Release Needs Court Approval

Shortly after the president’s post, Bondi confirmed on X (formerly Twitter), “We are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts.”

The release of grand jury material is not automatic. A judge must first review the request and decide whether to unseal the transcripts. Legal experts say the process could take time, and a decision is unlikely to happen immediately.

It is also not clear what specific materials the Trump administration plans to ask the court to release. There is no confirmation on how much of the government’s Epstein-related records involve grand jury testimony.

Who Was Jeffrey Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein was previously investigated by federal authorities in Florida during the 2000s. That investigation ended with a non-prosecution agreement and a guilty plea to state prostitution charges. In 2019, he was charged again in Manhattan with child sex trafficking.

The government also secured a conviction against Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Epstein himself died in federal custody in 2019, and his death was officially ruled a suicide.

DOJ Memo on Epstein List

The president’s order comes shortly after the Justice Department and FBI released a memo stating that Epstein did not have a “client list,” did not attempt to blackmail any prominent individuals, and died by suicide.

The memo triggered backlash from across the political spectrum, including from some of Trump’s own supporters. Part of the frustration stemmed from previous promises by Bondi and other administration officials to release Epstein-related information.

By law, grand jury materials are usually kept secret. It is common for evidence presented to a grand jury and not to become public during a criminal case.

Donald Trump Administration Faces Heat From MAGA on Epstein List

Last week’s Justice Department memo on Epstein reignited long-standing public questions and conspiracy theories about the disgraced financier. Among the issues are the circumstances of Epstein’s death in custody and whether the federal government has concealed information to protect some of Epstein’s powerful friends.

Attorney General Bondi had previously pledged to release files related to Epstein. In a February interview with Fox News, she claimed a “client list” was “sitting on my desk right now to review.” She later clarified that she meant Epstein-related material more generally was on her desk.

In late February, the Justice Department distributed binders labeled “The Epstein Files: Phase 1” to more than a dozen right-wing social media influencers. However, those influencers later said much of the material was already publicly available.

Donald Trump Denies Wall Street Journal Report on Epstein Letter

On the same day he ordered the release of grand jury materials, President Trump also denied a Wall Street Journal report about a birthday letter he allegedly sent to Epstein in the early 2000s. According to the Journal, the letter featured a drawing of a nude woman with Trump’s name written in the place of pubic hair.

President Trump called the letter a “FAKE” and threatened to sue the Wall Street Journal, its parent company News Corp, and its leader Rupert Murdoch.

Trump and Epstein were known to have crossed paths over the years, although the president has said the two eventually had a “falling out.”

