Donald Trump Expected To Sign Executive Order To Abolish Federal Education Department

In line with his campaign promise, US President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to sign an executive order to dismantle the federal education department, according to AFP. The White House has confirmed that Trump will issue several executive orders since his return to office on January 20, though specific details remain unclear.

Campaign Allegations Against the Department

During his presidential campaign, Trump criticized the federal education department for having “too much” spending power, despite the US lagging behind other countries in educational standards. The president vowed to return educational authority to individual states, emphasizing a more localized approach.

Trump has accused the department and US educational institutions of adopting “too liberal” policies. In recent weeks, he has signed executive orders addressing various cultural issues, including race, gender, and campus protests.

Congressional Hurdles and Potential Impact

While dismantling the department would require Congressional approval—which appears unlikely—an executive order could significantly weaken its functions. This move aligns with Trump’s broader agenda to reduce federal influence.

The nomination of Linda McMahon, former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, as the head of the education department, has been viewed as a clear sign of the administration’s intention to reduce its powers.

The Washington Post reported that Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is investigating the department’s data. Musk has previously led efforts to shut down the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), sparking controversy.

USAID Shutdown Sparks Backlash

On Monday, access to USAID headquarters was restricted with yellow police tape, and employees were reportedly locked out of computer systems. This development follows Musk’s claims that USAID is a “criminal organization.”

Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director of the Population Foundation of India, condemned the decision to close USAID.

“Elon Musk’s baseless claim that USAID is a ‘criminal organization’ is not just absurd, it is dangerous. USAID has been at the forefront of humanitarian efforts for decades, providing life-saving aid to some of the world’s most vulnerable populations. Dismissing it with such reckless rhetoric ignores the millions who rely on its programs and undermines America’s credibility as a global leader in development,” Muttreja stated.

Experts have warned that shutting down USAID could have far-reaching consequences. Critical programs related to health, water, sanitation, hygiene (WASH), and climate resilience may suffer significant setbacks.

