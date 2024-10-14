Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Donald Trump Faces Backlash Over Call for Military to Address Election Day Foes

Donald Trump suggested deploying the U.S. armed forces against his political opponents as voters prepare to head to the polls

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Donald Trump Faces Backlash Over Call for Military to Address Election Day Foes

In a controversial statement that has ignited fierce backlash from Democrats, Donald Trump suggested deploying the U.S. armed forces against his political opponents as voters prepare to head to the polls for next month’s presidential election. His comments have raised alarms about the potential for authoritarianism if he regains the presidency.

Calls for Military Intervention

During an interview with Fox News, the former president referred to his political adversaries as “the enemy within” and asserted that the military or National Guard should be utilized to handle what he described as potential chaos during the election, scheduled for November 5. “It should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by the national guard, or if really necessary, by the military, because they can’t let that happen,” Trump said.

His remarks particularly targeted California Congressman Adam Schiff, who led the impeachment proceedings against Trump during his first term. Trump claimed Schiff posed a greater risk to free and fair elections than foreign terrorists or illegal immigrants, two groups he has routinely criticized.

Democratic Response

The comments from Trump triggered immediate outrage from the campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris. They drew parallels between Trump’s recent statements and earlier remarks in which he was described as potentially becoming a dictator “on day one” of a second term. His previous suggestions to terminate the U.S. Constitution to overturn the 2020 election results—an election he falsely claims was stolen—further fueled the anger.

Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a historian specializing in fascism at New York University, warned that Trump’s rhetoric mirrors the tactics of autocratic leaders such as Viktor Orbán of Hungary, Narendra Modi of India, and Vladimir Putin of Russia. She noted, “He’s actually rehearsing, in a sense, what he would be doing as head of state, which is what Orbán does, Modi is doing, Putin has long done.”

Trump Intensifies Attacks on Schiff

Trump’s comments mark the second consecutive day of harsh rhetoric directed at Schiff, who is running for a Senate seat in the upcoming election. During a rally in Coachella, California—a state where Trump has little chance of winning—he further mocked Schiff’s appearance and labeled him a greater threat than foreign leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“He [Xi] is somebody that we can handle,” Trump declared, emphasizing, “The worst people are the enemies from within, the sleaze bags, the guy that you’re going to elect to the Senate, shifty Adam Schiff. He’s a major low-life.” Trump also alleged, without evidence, that Schiff was involved in mass voter fraud, asserting that California lacks adequate voting booth procedures and that ballots are distributed indiscriminately.

Concerns Over Incitement of Violence

Schiff responded to Trump’s allegations via social media, accusing the former president of inciting violence reminiscent of the events of January 6, 2021, when a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to halt the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory. This historical reference underlines the broader concern among Democrats and political observers regarding the implications of Trump’s remarks on political discourse and the potential for violence during the election season.

As the election approaches, with national polls showing Harris slightly ahead, the landscape in crucial swing states appears more competitive, suggesting multiple pathways to victory for Trump. The political climate remains tense, with heightened scrutiny of Trump’s provocative rhetoric and its potential impact on the integrity of the electoral process.

ALSO READ: President Biden Vows Continued Support For Florida’s Hurricane Recovery

Filed under

Democrats donald trump Election Day National Guard U.S. armed forces
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Minister Joly Expels Indian Diplomats Amid Violent Crime Investigation

Minister Joly Expels Indian Diplomats Amid Violent Crime Investigation

RCMP Reports: Indian Agents Utilize Global Entities for Information Gathering

RCMP Reports: Indian Agents Utilize Global Entities for Information Gathering

American Exchange Student Allegedly Gang-Raped in Italy; Investigation Underway

American Exchange Student Allegedly Gang-Raped in Italy; Investigation Underway

Indigenous Groups in Brazil Demand Consultation on Carbon Credit Deals

Indigenous Groups in Brazil Demand Consultation on Carbon Credit Deals

‘Brutal, No Holds Barred’: India’s Strongest Diplomatic Rebuke to Canada; Analysts Weigh In

‘Brutal, No Holds Barred’: India’s Strongest Diplomatic Rebuke to Canada; Analysts Weigh In

Entertainment

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards 2024

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From SRK | We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

“Women Are Getting More Independent, And That’s What Matters”: Esha Gupta At NewsX ‘We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024’

“Women Are Getting More Independent, And That’s What Matters”: Esha Gupta At NewsX ‘We Women

Krishna Shroff On Championing MMA Along With Her Fitness Career | We Women Want Festival And Awards

Krishna Shroff On Championing MMA Along With Her Fitness Career | We Women Want Festival

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox