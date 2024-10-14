Donald Trump Faces Backlash Over Call for Military to Address Election Day Foes

Donald Trump suggested deploying the U.S. armed forces against his political opponents as voters prepare to head to the polls

In a controversial statement that has ignited fierce backlash from Democrats, Donald Trump suggested deploying the U.S. armed forces against his political opponents as voters prepare to head to the polls for next month’s presidential election. His comments have raised alarms about the potential for authoritarianism if he regains the presidency.

Calls for Military Intervention

During an interview with Fox News, the former president referred to his political adversaries as “the enemy within” and asserted that the military or National Guard should be utilized to handle what he described as potential chaos during the election, scheduled for November 5. “It should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by the national guard, or if really necessary, by the military, because they can’t let that happen,” Trump said.

His remarks particularly targeted California Congressman Adam Schiff, who led the impeachment proceedings against Trump during his first term. Trump claimed Schiff posed a greater risk to free and fair elections than foreign terrorists or illegal immigrants, two groups he has routinely criticized.

Democratic Response

The comments from Trump triggered immediate outrage from the campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris. They drew parallels between Trump’s recent statements and earlier remarks in which he was described as potentially becoming a dictator “on day one” of a second term. His previous suggestions to terminate the U.S. Constitution to overturn the 2020 election results—an election he falsely claims was stolen—further fueled the anger.

Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a historian specializing in fascism at New York University, warned that Trump’s rhetoric mirrors the tactics of autocratic leaders such as Viktor Orbán of Hungary, Narendra Modi of India, and Vladimir Putin of Russia. She noted, “He’s actually rehearsing, in a sense, what he would be doing as head of state, which is what Orbán does, Modi is doing, Putin has long done.”

Trump Intensifies Attacks on Schiff

Trump’s comments mark the second consecutive day of harsh rhetoric directed at Schiff, who is running for a Senate seat in the upcoming election. During a rally in Coachella, California—a state where Trump has little chance of winning—he further mocked Schiff’s appearance and labeled him a greater threat than foreign leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“He [Xi] is somebody that we can handle,” Trump declared, emphasizing, “The worst people are the enemies from within, the sleaze bags, the guy that you’re going to elect to the Senate, shifty Adam Schiff. He’s a major low-life.” Trump also alleged, without evidence, that Schiff was involved in mass voter fraud, asserting that California lacks adequate voting booth procedures and that ballots are distributed indiscriminately.

Concerns Over Incitement of Violence

Schiff responded to Trump’s allegations via social media, accusing the former president of inciting violence reminiscent of the events of January 6, 2021, when a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to halt the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory. This historical reference underlines the broader concern among Democrats and political observers regarding the implications of Trump’s remarks on political discourse and the potential for violence during the election season.

As the election approaches, with national polls showing Harris slightly ahead, the landscape in crucial swing states appears more competitive, suggesting multiple pathways to victory for Trump. The political climate remains tense, with heightened scrutiny of Trump’s provocative rhetoric and its potential impact on the integrity of the electoral process.