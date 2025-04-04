Donald Trump Fires NSA and Cyber Command Chief In Sudden Security Shakeup

The firing of Gen. Haugh, a four-star general with a 33-year career in intelligence and cyber operations, was reportedly accompanied by the removal of his civilian deputy, Wendy Noble.

President Donald Trump has abruptly dismissed Air Force Gen. Timothy Haugh, the head of the National Security Agency (NSA) and U.S. Cyber Command, in a move that has sparked strong political backlash and raised concerns over national security. The White House and the Pentagon have not provided a formal reason for the decision.

The firing of Gen. Haugh, a four-star general with a 33-year career in intelligence and cyber operations, was reportedly accompanied by the removal of his civilian deputy, Wendy Noble. The decision came without prior notice to senior military leaders, marking another shake-up within the administration’s national security team.

The sudden dismissal has drawn criticism from Democratic lawmakers, who fear that Trump is using political loyalty as a litmus test for key security positions.

“I have known General Haugh to be an honest and forthright leader who followed the law and put national security first, I fear those are precisely the qualities that could lead to his firing in this administration,” said Representative Jim Himes, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee.

Senator Jack Reed warned that the move sends a “chilling message throughout the ranks” of the military. “In addition to the other military leaders and national security officials Trump has fired, he is sending a dangerous signal: don’t give your best military advice, or you may face consequences,” Reed said.

The firings come amid heightened concerns over cybersecurity threats from foreign adversaries, with Senator Mark Warner questioning how the removal of an experienced intelligence leader makes America safer.

Loyalty Tests and Loomer’s Influence

The controversy intensified after reports emerged that far-right activist Laura Loomer had urged Trump to fire Gen. Haugh, claiming he was disloyal and had ties to former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley and the Biden administration. Loomer, known for her extreme views and conspiracy theories, posted on X that Haugh’s removal was necessary to “ensure loyalty” in the NSA.

Trump, however, denied that Loomer influenced his decision, saying, “She makes recommendationsâ€¦ sometimes I listen to those recommendations. I listen to everybody and then I make a decision.” Despite this, he acknowledged having met with Loomer at the White House the day before the firings.

The shake-up extends beyond the NSA. At least three officials from the White House National Security Council (NSC) were also dismissed, including Brian Walsh, Thomas Boodry, and David Feith. Their removal followed scrutiny over staff members allegedly not being sufficiently aligned with the president’s agenda.

The firings also follow a recent controversy within the NSC, where senior officials accidentally added a journalist to a Signal messaging thread about military strikes in Yemen. While Gen. Haugh was not involved in the incident, sources suggest that the leak “opened the door” for broader scrutiny of personnel, leading to the dismissals.

Trump’s national security adviser, Mike Waltz, who took responsibility for the Signal mishap, remains in his position. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was also involved, is under an internal Pentagon review for potential policy violations.

Impact on National Security

The leadership vacuum at the NSA and Cyber Command comes at a time of rising cyber threats from Russia, China, and Iran. The NSA plays a critical role in global intelligence gathering, while Cyber Command is responsible for defending U.S. interests in cyberspace and conducting offensive cyber operations.

With Gen. Haugh’s departure, it remains unclear who will take over these vital agencies. Experts warn that the sudden shake-up could disrupt intelligence operations and create vulnerabilities in the nation’s cybersecurity framework.

“This is a priceless gift to China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea,” Senator Reed said, criticizing Trump’s decision.

