Donald Trump Gets Brutally Slammed For Showing The Obamas As Apes In Racist Truth Social Video, Republicans Call It Fake

Donald Trump sparked outrage after sharing a Truth Social video that depicted Barack and Michelle Obama as apes while repeating false claims about the 2020 election and Dominion Voting Systems.

Donald Trump posted a video on Truth Social showing the Obamas as apes (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 6, 2026 20:30:16 IST

People were quick to criticise Donald Trump after he shared a video on Truth Social that showed Barack and Michelle Obama as apes.

Trump’s Truth Social Post Sparks Political Storm

The clip, which runs for about a minute, pushes the same old lie that Dominion Voting Systems somehow helped rig the 2020 election against him.

Right at the end, the video flashes the Obamas’ faces on monkey bodies, just for a moment, while “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” plays in the background. It’s a cheap shot, and people noticed.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who’s never been shy about calling out Trump and might run for president himself in 2028, didn’t hold back. He called Trump’s post “disgusting” and demanded that every Republican denounce it.

“Disgusting behaviour by the President. Every single Republican must denounce this. Now,” his press office posted on X.

Trump Draws Fury Over Truth Social Video Targeting Obamas

Ben Rhodes, who worked closely with Obama as a top national security advisor, also chimed in. He called Trump a “stain” on history and didn’t mince words about Trump’s supporters, calling them “racist.” Rhodes wrote, “Let it haunt Trump and his racist followers that future Americans will embrace the Obamas as beloved figures while studying him as a stain on our history.”

Honestly, this isn’t the first time Trump has gone after world leaders with AI-generated videos. Last year, he posted a fake video showing Obama being arrested and locked up in an orange jumpsuit.

Later, he shared an AI clip of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who’s also Black, wearing a fake moustache and a sombrero.

Barack Obama is still the only Black president in U.S. history, and he’s been out there supporting Kamala Harris as she takes on Trump in the 2024 election.

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 8:30 PM IST
