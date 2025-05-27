Donald Trump Grants Full Pardons To Reality Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Who Were Jailed For Fraud And Tax Crimes

Although he admitted he didn’t personally know the Chrisleys, Trump asked Savannah to extend his well wishes. Alice Johnson—who Trump pardoned during his first term and who now serves as his informal "pardon czar"—joined him in the Oval Office during the phone call.

Former President Donald Trump has granted full pardons to reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were serving prison sentences for conspiring to defraud banks of over $30 million, according to a White House official.

Alongside the bank fraud charges, the couple had also been convicted of several tax-related offenses, including attempts to cheat the Internal Revenue Service.

Trump’s adviser, Margo Martin, shared a video on X showing Trump calling the couple’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, to share the news about the pardons.

“It’s a terrible situation,” Trump said during the call. “But it’s a great thing because your parents will be free and cleared, and hopefully it can happen by tomorrow.”

President Trump grants full pardons to Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie. pic.twitter.com/mjqvuqMLRb — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 27, 2025

Savannah Chrisley, who spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July, has actively campaigned for Trump as part of the “Team Trump’s Women Tour.” She also appeared on Lara Trump’s Fox News show to speak out about her parents’ legal battle.

Todd Chrisley is currently serving a 12-year sentence at a Federal Prison Camp in Florida, while Julie Chrisley is serving a seven-year term at a Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

The couple, famous for their reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best, were convicted in June 2022. Despite the guilty verdict, they have consistently claimed innocence and pursued appeals to overturn their convictions.