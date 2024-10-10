Donald Trump Hails Modi As ‘Nicest’ With A ‘Total Killer’ Instinct

Former President Donald Trump praised Indian PM Narendra Modi as a kind-hearted leader with a fierce, no-nonsense approach to threats, during an appearance on a podcast.

Former U.S. President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump recently showered praise on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as both a kind-hearted leader and someone with a formidable, no-nonsense approach when faced with threats. Trump’s remarks were made during an appearance on a podcast, hosted by comedians Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh.

During the podcast, Trump’s admiration for Modi was evident. He began by asking the host, Akaash Singh, if he liked the Indian Prime Minister. Singh, however, avoided taking a side, stating he had family members with differing views—some who loved Modi and others who didn’t.

In recalling Modi’s tenure, Trump praised the stability he brought to India’s leadership. “Before him, they were replacing them every year,” Trump said, although this statement was inaccurate, as Modi’s predecessor, Manmohan Singh, held office from 2004 to 2014.

“He’s great, he’s a friend of mine,” Trump said, affirming his personal connection to Modi.

‘Nicest Human Being’ With A ‘Total Killer’ Instinct

In a humorous yet telling comment, Trump likened Modi to a father figure, saying, “On the outside, he looks like your father, he’s the nicest… total killer.” Trump was referring to Modi’s calm and composed demeanor, which, according to Trump, masks a fierce determination when dealing with external threats.

The former U.S. President then recalled the Howdy Modi event in 2019, where both leaders addressed a massive Indian diaspora gathering in Houston, Texas. Trump spoke of Modi’s resolve during situations where India faced potential threats. “He’s the nicest human being, but we had a couple of occasions when someone was threatening India,” Trump said, recounting how he had offered assistance to the Indian leader.

Trump’s Modi Impression

Trump also imitated Modi, altering his voice to mimic the Prime Minister’s response to threats. “I will do it, I will do it, then I will do anything necessary,” Trump said, capturing Modi’s decisive nature. He also joked about Modi referencing historical conflicts between India and other nations, notably Pakistan, although his remarks about “defeating them for hundreds of years” were somewhat off the mark historically.

BJP’s Response

Following Trump’s remarks, India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seized the opportunity to promote the podcast segment on social media. They contrasted Trump’s praise for Modi’s strong leadership with the Congress-led UPA government’s handling of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, a comparison often used in political discourse.

