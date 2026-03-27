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Home > World News > Donald Trump Halts Attacks On Iran’s Energy Plants Till April 6, Says Talks Are ‘Going Very Well’ Even As Tehran Rejects Claims

Donald Trump Halts Attacks On Iran’s Energy Plants Till April 6, Says Talks Are ‘Going Very Well’ Even As Tehran Rejects Claims

US President Donald Trump paused attacks on Iran’s energy plants for 10 days, saying the move followed Tehran’s request and that talks are going “very well.”

Trump Stops Iran Energy Strikes Temporarily (Image: X)
Trump Stops Iran Energy Strikes Temporarily (Image: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 27, 2026 03:05:47 IST

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Donald Trump Halts Attacks On Iran’s Energy Plants Till April 6, Says Talks Are ‘Going Very Well’ Even As Tehran Rejects Claims

US President Donald Trump stated today, April 1, that he will pause attacking Iranian oil facilities for the next ten days in response to a request from the Iranian government while continuing negotiations which he termed “very positive.” 

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “As per Iranian Government request… I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time.” He added, “Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well.”

Pause Announcement Amid Ongoing Talks

Today’s announcement reflects the continued tension between sides engaged in negotiations in both Iran and the United States, as each side provides conflicting accounts. For example, President Trump has made several statements regarding the progress of negotiations so far, while Iranian officials continue to refute the validity of these claims. Most recently, President Trump made a number of comments regarding what he characterized as an Iranian “gift” or “gesture” made to him during informal negotiations; Iranian officials, however, have denied that any such offers or gifts were made.

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At the same time, new publications have recently surfaced indicating ongoing doubts regarding the current situation on the ground. We see indications through intelligence activity and updates from the region that Iran has been preparing conditions that would allow for an escalation of ground activities in the region while formal diplomatic discussions continue. The ambiguity regarding the holding of the current pause in the attacks against energy infrastructure and/or whether tensions will reignite and suddenly escalate has created greater concern for the outcome of negotiations that continue between the parties.

Rising Tensions Despite Diplomatic Signals

The pause in the ongoing hostilities against energy infrastructure would have been viewed as an important opportunity. In the best-case scenario, this window could lead to a negotiated peace settlement between the parties; however, this may only serve as a temporary halt to working toward a resolution and create longer term uncertainty over future engagement.

In addition, while the parties have continued to support discussions in good faith, both parties remain skeptical as they prepare for the potential for multiple outcomes.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Explained: How Putin Is Making Rs 7,150 Crore Daily Amid West Asia War, As Oil Prices And Demand For Russian Crude Rises    

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Donald Trump Halts Attacks On Iran’s Energy Plants Till April 6, Says Talks Are ‘Going Very Well’ Even As Tehran Rejects Claims

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Donald Trump Halts Attacks On Iran’s Energy Plants Till April 6, Says Talks Are ‘Going Very Well’ Even As Tehran Rejects Claims

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Donald Trump Halts Attacks On Iran’s Energy Plants Till April 6, Says Talks Are ‘Going Very Well’ Even As Tehran Rejects Claims
Donald Trump Halts Attacks On Iran’s Energy Plants Till April 6, Says Talks Are ‘Going Very Well’ Even As Tehran Rejects Claims
Donald Trump Halts Attacks On Iran’s Energy Plants Till April 6, Says Talks Are ‘Going Very Well’ Even As Tehran Rejects Claims
Donald Trump Halts Attacks On Iran’s Energy Plants Till April 6, Says Talks Are ‘Going Very Well’ Even As Tehran Rejects Claims

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