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Home > World News > Does Donald Trump Wear Adult Diapers? Viral Video Sparks Fresh Health Concerns

Does Donald Trump Wear Adult Diapers? Viral Video Sparks Fresh Health Concerns

Fresh questions about Donald Trump's health have surfaced after a viral video from his interview sparked intense speculation online. Social media users claimed the president appeared to struggle while standing up and walking away after a heated exchange with journalist Kristen Welker. The clip has also revived unverified rumors about Trump allegedly wearing adult diapers.

Trump health rumors resurface after a viral NBC interview clip sparks online speculation over his mobility and diapers. Photo: X/NBC
Trump health rumors resurface after a viral NBC interview clip sparks online speculation over his mobility and diapers. Photo: X/NBC

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 13:56 IST

Donald Trump’s health issues have dominated headlines since he joined the White House for his second presidential term. A new video going viral on social media is now leading to wild speculations about the president’s health. The clip is from his interview with NBC News journalist Kristen Welker. Trump, who is about to turn 80, ended the interview after a tense exchange with the host. However, what caught the eyes of the online users was Trump’s inability to stand up and move. Some even went to the extent that POTUS was wearing adult diapers during the interview. 

One user sharing the video wrote, “Trump has trouble standing up as he WALKS OUT of his interview with Kristen Welker.” “He was weighed down by his full diaper,” an X user commented.

Another wrote:,”In Trump’s defense, the weight of that full adult diaper probably threw his balance off.” A third user added,  “Of course if you had a full diaper you would too. Saddddddd days!”

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Trump’s NBC Interview

The confrontation reportedly escalated after Trump repeated claims that California’s current primary elections, as well as the 2020 US presidential election, had been “rigged.” Welker challenged the assertions, noting that there was no evidence supporting those allegations. The disagreement soon developed into a back-and-forth argument, with Trump appearing increasingly frustrated during the exchange.

As tensions peaked, Trump criticized Welker’s interviewing approach before removing his microphone, throwing it down, and walking out of the interview.

“You’re crooked, and Meet the Press is crooked, and so is ABC and CBS and CNN,” Trump said.

He continued, “One-sided crooked networks. Let’s call it quits, because I’ve had enough.”

Before leaving, Trump reportedly touched Welker on the shoulder and said,  “Thank you, darling. Have a good time.”

Does Trump Wear Diapers?

Claims that Trump wears adult diapers have circulated for years and largely stem from allegations made by former Celebrity Apprentice staffer Noel Casler. Casler previously claimed that Trump’s bowel issues were “uncontrollable” and alleged that the former reality television host had worn diapers for decades.

“He’s worn diapers since probably the 90s, but I saw it first-hand in the 2000s on The Celebrity Apprentice in the late 2000s and we’ve have to stop the show and change him,” Casler claimed.

Those allegations have never been substantiated.

The speculation resurfaced in April after viewers noticed what they believed was a large bulge visible beneath the back of Trump’s suit trousers during a 60 Minutes interview.

The discussion followed Trump’s conversation with CBS journalist Norah O’Donnell after the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Observers online focused on the appearance of the president’s suit during the interview, with some suggesting it supported the long-running rumours.

Singer Bill Madden was among those who commented on the images.

“Trump, sitting during his 60 Minutes interview shows not only how morbidly obese he has become, but that he wears a very thick adult diaper,” Madden wrote on X while sharing a photograph from the interview.

Also Read: Trump Greeted With Loud Boos At Madison Square Garden | WATCH

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Does Donald Trump Wear Adult Diapers? Viral Video Sparks Fresh Health Concerns
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Does Donald Trump Wear Adult Diapers? Viral Video Sparks Fresh Health Concerns
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