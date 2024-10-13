Home
Sunday, October 13, 2024
we-woman

Donald Trump Hints at a Cost-Cutting Role for Elon Musk in Future White House Plans

Former U.S. President Donald Trump teased the possibility of involving billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk in a unique role within his administration

Donald Trump Hints at a Cost-Cutting Role for Elon Musk in Future White House Plans

In a recent interview with Fox News, former U.S. President Donald Trump teased the possibility of involving billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk in a unique role within his administration, should he win the 2024 presidential election. Trump, who has praised Musk’s business acumen in the past, hinted at a new position that would focus on cost-cutting, a skill Musk has been known for in his ventures.

Praise for Musk’s Business Skills

During the interview on Sunday Morning Futures, hosted by Maria Bartiromo, Trump referred to Musk as a “great business guy” and “great cost-cutter.” Musk, who has led major companies like Tesla, SpaceX, and most recently X (formerly known as Twitter), has gained a reputation for his ability to streamline operations and reduce costs without impacting overall productivity.

Trump told Bartiromo that Musk had once said, “I could cut costs without affecting anybody,” underscoring the tech mogul’s confidence in his ability to optimize efficiency. This statement seemed to resonate with Trump, who has expressed interest in reshaping government operations, especially when it comes to reducing spending.

A Unique Role for Musk in Trump’s Potential Administration

When Bartiromo asked Trump whether Musk might be given a position in his Cabinet, Trump revealed that while Musk might not be interested in a traditional cabinet role, his expertise in cost-cutting could lead to the creation of a new, specialized position.

“We’ll have a new position: Secretary of Cost-Cutting,” Trump suggested, jokingly referring to the possibility of Musk taking on this unique role. “Elon wants to do that, and we have incredible people. He’s running a big business. He can’t just say, ‘I think I’ll go into the Cabinet.’ Other people can. He can’t, but Elon’s a little bit different in that sense.”

Musk’s Cost-Cutting Reputation

Elon Musk is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the business world, particularly when it comes to improving efficiency and reducing costs. His leadership at companies like Tesla and SpaceX has been marked by aggressive cost-cutting measures that have helped revolutionize industries and deliver record profits. When Musk acquired X, formerly known as Twitter, he applied similar strategies, cutting workforce numbers and rethinking operational expenses to ensure the platform’s sustainability.

Musk’s willingness to take drastic steps, even in the face of public criticism, has earned him both admiration and controversy. His ability to cut costs without compromising the overall growth and success of his companies aligns with Trump’s vision of fiscal responsibility in government.

A Possible Future Role in Government

Though Trump did not confirm any formal plans to bring Musk into his administration, the notion of a “Secretary of Cost-Cutting” reflects Trump’s focus on efficiency and reducing wasteful government spending. Throughout his presidency, Trump often spoke about the need to streamline bureaucracy and cut unnecessary expenses in federal agencies. Involving someone like Musk, who has a proven track record of achieving these goals in the private sector, could align with Trump’s broader vision of reforming government operations.

Musk himself has expressed minimal interest in formal government roles, preferring instead to focus on his numerous business ventures. However, his alignment with Trump’s goals of cost efficiency and innovation suggests that there could be opportunities for collaboration in the future.

Israel Airstrike Kills 15 In Lebanon: Lebanon's Health Ministry

