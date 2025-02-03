Home
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Donald Trump Hints At Prospective Deal To Resolve UK Tariff Dispute

US President Donald Trump’s recent announcement of sweeping tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China has sparked global trade concerns.

Donald Trump Hints At Prospective Deal To Resolve UK Tariff Dispute


US President Donald Trump’s recent announcement of sweeping tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China has sparked global trade concerns. While Trump has paused tariffs on Mexico, he remains firm on imposing duties on the European Union, raising questions about the UK’s position. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces a delicate balancing act as he seeks to protect the UK’s trading interests without choosing sides between the US and the EU.

During a press conference, Trump stated that the UK was “out of line” on trade but hinted at a possible resolution. “I think that one can be worked out,” he said, contrasting this with his harsh criticism of the European Union, which he called “an atrocity.”

Trump praised Prime Minister Starmer, mentioning several positive meetings and phone calls. However, he reiterated that tariffs on the EU would “definitely happen.”

Starmer’s Diplomatic Tightrope

Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized that Britain would not choose sides between the US and the EU. “Both of these relations are very important to us. We are not choosing between them — but that’s historically been the position of the UK for many, many decades,” Starmer said.

Visiting Brussels on Monday, Starmer became the first British prime minister to attend an EU leaders’ meeting since Brexit. His discussions focused on forging a new UK-EU security pact and resetting relations with the bloc to boost Britain’s economy.

Starmer and his ministers have made efforts to praise Trump and highlight the importance of the US as a trading partner. A British government spokesperson described the US as an “indispensable ally and close trading partner” and emphasized a “fair and balanced trading relationship which benefits both sides of the Atlantic.”

The spokesperson added that the UK looks forward to building on these strong trading relations.

Trade Figures and Economic Impact

Trade between the UK and the US totaled £294 billion in the year to the third quarter of 2024, making the US Britain’s largest single-country trading partner. However, the European Union remains the UK’s biggest trading partner as a bloc.

British data indicates a goods trade surplus of £1.9 billion ($2.3 billion) with the US during the same period. However, less than one-third of trade between the two nations involves goods, which could be subject to tariffs; the majority consists of services.

Starmer’s early discussions with Trump have focused on strengthening trading relations to avoid the imposition of tariffs. As the UK navigates this complex landscape, maintaining a balanced relationship with both the US and the EU will be crucial for economic stability and growth.

donald trump

