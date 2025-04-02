Donald Trump Imposes 25% Tariff on Imported Cars, Declares ‘Economic Independence’ At Liberation Day Event

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on all foreign-made automobiles, effective midnight. The move, which he declared as a “historic moment for American industry,” is expected to increase car prices by thousands of dollars, impacting manufacturers in Mexico, Japan, and South Korea the mostâ€”countries that collectively account for about 60% of U.S. car […]

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on all foreign-made automobiles, effective midnight. The move, which he declared as a “historic moment for American industry,” is expected to increase car prices by thousands of dollars, impacting manufacturers in Mexico, Japan, and South Korea the mostâ€”countries that collectively account for about 60% of U.S. car imports.

Speaking at the Make America Wealthy Again event, Trump framed the decision as a long-overdue correction to what he described as decades of economic exploitation by foreign nations.

“My fellow Americans, this is Liberation Day, waiting for a long time,” Trump declared to a cheering crowd. “April 2, 2025, will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America’s destiny was reclaimed, and the day that we began to make America wealthy again.”

The new tariffs come as part of a broader “reciprocal tariffs” strategy aimed at matching the trade policies of other nations. Trump criticized the European Union for imposing higher tariffs on U.S. vehicles and vowed that the era of America being taken advantage of was over.

“In a few moments, I will sign a historic executive order instituting reciprocal tariffs on countries throughout the world,” he said. “Reciprocal: That means they do it to us, and we do it to them.”

A Shift in U.S. Trade Policy

Trump compared the move to early American economic history, suggesting that tariffs were once the backbone of the nation’s wealth.

“From 1789 to 1913, we were a tariff-backed nation, and the U.S. was proportionately the wealthiest it has ever been,” he said. “Then in 1913, for reasons unknown to mankind, they established the income tax.”

Economists warn that reciprocal tariffs could cost U.S. consumers and businesses between $26.3 billion and $34.5 billion in the first year alone, while VAT costs could rise by an additional $214.4 billion. Critics argue that while the policy aims to protect American manufacturing jobs, it will also drive up prices for consumers and disrupt supply chains.

Trump, however, remained steadfast in his vision, portraying the policy as a bold stand against foreign nations that, in his view, had exploited America for too long.

“For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped, and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike,” he said. “American steelworkers, auto workers, farmers, and skilled craftsmenâ€”they really suffered gravely. They watched in anguish as foreign leaders have stolen our jobs, foreign cheaters have ransacked our factories, and foreign scavengers have torn apart our once-beautiful American dream.”

Uncertain Economic Impact

The auto industry is bracing for significant disruptions, with major car brands expected to raise prices or shift production strategies. While Trump insisted the tariffs would bring back American jobs, analysts suggest that higher costs for consumers could dampen demand and slow economic growth.

Nevertheless, Trump framed the moment as a turning point in U.S. history.

“This is one of the most important days, in my opinion, in American history,” he proclaimed. “It is our Declaration of Economic Independence.”

With the tariffs set to take effect at midnight, the coming weeks will reveal how both global markets and American consumers react to one of the most sweeping trade decisions of Trump’s presidency.

