US President Donald Trump in his first televised address of the year to Americans cited the murder of an Indian-origin police officer who was killed on December 26 to demand $5.7 billion to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

In his televised speech from the Oval Office, Trump termed the US-Mexico border situation a ‘growing crisis’ and said ‘a barrier is absolutely critical to border security’. He asserted that US politicians are allowing innocent people to be so horribly victimised.

The police officer, Corporal Ronil Singh was shot dead by an illegal immigrant named Gustavo Perez Arriaga. It was reported that he was planning to flee to Mexico when he killed Ronil Singh.

Citing other crimes such crimes, Trump said, how much more American blood must be shed before Congress does its job. Trump asked those who refute his demand for a wall alongside Mexican border, what if anything similar “happened to you”.

He called for the Congress to “pass a bill that ends this crisis” and asked citizens to ask Congress to secure the American border. Donald Trump is seen pushing for a wall citing illegal migration, however, reports suggest most of the illegal migrants in America are those who have overstayed their visas.

