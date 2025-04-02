Donald Trump Informs Inner Circle Of Musk’s Exit From White House Role

President Donald Trump has informed his inner circle and Cabinet members that Musk will transition out in the coming weeks.

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is set to step back from his role as a key figure in the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), according to multiple reports. President Donald Trump has informed his inner circle and Cabinet members that Musk will transition out in the coming weeks, though he is expected to retain an informal advisory position.

The decision, reportedly made after discussions between Trump and Musk, comes as the tech mogul faces increasing scrutiny from both within and outside the administration. While Trump remains pleased with Musk’s aggressive cost-cutting efforts in the government, sources suggest that his unpredictable approach and political entanglements have become a growing concern.

Musk’s Role in the Trump Administration

Musk, who endorsed Trump before the election, quickly ascended within the administration, initially serving as a co-head of DOGE before taking sole leadership. Tasked with reducing government spending, he spearheaded controversial measures, including proposing the shutdown of federal agencies and trimming bureaucratic functions.

His tenure, however, has been marked by both praise and criticism. While Trump and his allies applauded his efficiency-driven approach, others within the administration reportedly struggled with his direct and sometimes disruptive style. According to an Axios report, some agency heads who worked with DOGE believed Musk’s work had helped them rethink government spending, but others found his decision-making erratic.

Musk’s political involvement, particularly his backing of conservative judge Brad Schimel in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, has also drawn attention. Schimel’s defeat by a 10-point margin to liberal candidate Susan Crawford was seen as a significant setback, with some Trump allies reportedly frustrated by Musk’s growing political influence.

At the same time, Musk’s business empire has taken a hit. Tesla shares have plunged amid a global “Takedown Tesla” campaign led by protesters who oppose his political involvement in government affairs. Critics argue that Musk’s aggressive cost-cutting measures in the administration, combined with his outspoken political stance, have alienated key stakeholders.

The 130-Day Government Tenure

Musk’s status as a special government employee, a temporary designation that allows private-sector figures to work in government for up to 130 days â€“ is nearing its end. If his tenure began on January 20, it would officially expire in late May or early June, depending on whether only business days are counted.

Trump had previously suggested that he would like Musk to stay longer, but insiders now indicate that the White House is preparing for his exit. A senior administration official told Politico that Musk’s departure aligns with the belief that DOGE has achieved most of its initial objectives and that further budget cuts might start affecting essential services.

Musk’s Future Role in the Trump Administration

Despite stepping back, Musk is unlikely to disappear entirely from Trump’s orbit. White House officials confirmed that he will retain an informal advisory role and continue to be an occasional presence in Washington. One senior administration official stated, “Anyone who thinks Musk is going to disappear entirely is fooling themselves.”

At a recent Cabinet meeting, Trump praised Musk’s contributions, calling him a “patriot” and a “friend.” He acknowledged the challenges Musk has faced, including personal threats and vandalism against Tesla vehicles.

“As the President said, this White House would love to keep Elon around for as long as possible,” White House spokesperson Harrison Fields noted. “Elon has been instrumental in executing the President’s agenda and will continue this good work until the President says otherwise.”

With Musk’s departure, DOGE will continue its work under agency heads who have reportedly learned from his methods. The administration will now focus on consolidating the efficiency measures he introduced while avoiding further political distractions.

Meanwhile, Musk is expected to return full-time to his business ventures, particularly Tesla and SpaceX, which have faced growing challenges amid his political engagement.

