Donald Trump Jr. And Bettina Anderson Grace Fanatics Pre-Super Bowl Event

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, turned heads at the exclusive Fanatics pre-Super Bowl 2025 party on Saturday. The couple’s public appearances have fueled growing interest in their blossoming relationship, which began making headlines in late 2024.

Stylish Appearance at the Fanatics Event

The couple looked stylish and relaxed as they walked hand-in-hand past reporters on the red carpet. Trump Jr., 47, kept it casual in a loose-fitting black long-sleeved shirt paired with khaki pants, while Anderson chose a chic denim-on-denim ensemble. Their chemistry was evident as they made their way into the star-studded event.

News of Trump Jr. and Anderson’s relationship first surfaced in December 2024, following sightings during a summer outing. Since then, the duo has been inseparable, sharing memorable moments such as a romantic Italian getaway and spending the holiday season at Mar-a-Lago with the Trump family.

Bonding with the Trump Family

Bettina Anderson has reportedly been warmly embraced by the Trump family. Marla Maples, former wife of Donald Trump, recently shared a video praising Anderson during the Presidential Gala, referring to her as “beauty” and “gorgeousness.”

A source close to the couple shared with Page Six, “Bettina and Don have been together for a few months and are super cute and happy together. It’s just a natural fit—everyone is happy for them!”

Before dating Anderson, Trump Jr. was in a long-term relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle. The two began dating in 2018, got engaged in 2022, but eventually parted ways. With Anderson, Trump Jr. appears to have found renewed happiness.

High-Profile Presence at the Super Bowl

As Super Bowl weekend continues, former President Donald Trump is set to attend Sunday’s game, adding to the high-profile list of attendees. Trump Jr.’s appearance with Anderson at the pre-game party hints at a weekend filled with spotlight moments.

The couple’s growing popularity and their seamless blend into the Trump family’s social circle suggest that this romance is one to watch in the months ahead.

