Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Donald Trump Jr. And Bettina Anderson Grace Fanatics Pre-Super Bowl Event

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, turned heads at the exclusive Fanatics pre-Super Bowl 2025 party on Saturday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Donald Trump Jr. And Bettina Anderson Grace Fanatics Pre-Super Bowl Event


Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, turned heads at the exclusive Fanatics pre-Super Bowl 2025 party on Saturday. The couple’s public appearances have fueled growing interest in their blossoming relationship, which began making headlines in late 2024.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Stylish Appearance at the Fanatics Event

The couple looked stylish and relaxed as they walked hand-in-hand past reporters on the red carpet. Trump Jr., 47, kept it casual in a loose-fitting black long-sleeved shirt paired with khaki pants, while Anderson chose a chic denim-on-denim ensemble. Their chemistry was evident as they made their way into the star-studded event.

News of Trump Jr. and Anderson’s relationship first surfaced in December 2024, following sightings during a summer outing. Since then, the duo has been inseparable, sharing memorable moments such as a romantic Italian getaway and spending the holiday season at Mar-a-Lago with the Trump family.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bonding with the Trump Family

Bettina Anderson has reportedly been warmly embraced by the Trump family. Marla Maples, former wife of Donald Trump, recently shared a video praising Anderson during the Presidential Gala, referring to her as “beauty” and “gorgeousness.”

A source close to the couple shared with Page Six, “Bettina and Don have been together for a few months and are super cute and happy together. It’s just a natural fit—everyone is happy for them!”

Before dating Anderson, Trump Jr. was in a long-term relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle. The two began dating in 2018, got engaged in 2022, but eventually parted ways. With Anderson, Trump Jr. appears to have found renewed happiness.

High-Profile Presence at the Super Bowl

As Super Bowl weekend continues, former President Donald Trump is set to attend Sunday’s game, adding to the high-profile list of attendees. Trump Jr.’s appearance with Anderson at the pre-game party hints at a weekend filled with spotlight moments.

The couple’s growing popularity and their seamless blend into the Trump family’s social circle suggest that this romance is one to watch in the months ahead.

Read More : Israel Orders Negotiators To Doha After Fifth Hostage-Prisoner Swap

Filed under

Donald Trump Jr.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Israel Orders Negotiators To Doha After Fifth Hostage-Prisoner Swap

Israel Orders Negotiators To Doha After Fifth Hostage-Prisoner Swap

US Judge Blocks Musk’s Reform Team from Accessing Treasury Data

US Judge Blocks Musk’s Reform Team from Accessing Treasury Data

Service Chiefs To Fly Tejas LCA Mk-1, Showcasing Jointness In Armed Forces

Service Chiefs To Fly Tejas LCA Mk-1, Showcasing Jointness In Armed Forces

Real Madrid And Atlético Madrid Play Out Thrilling 1-1 Draw At The Bernabéu

Real Madrid And Atlético Madrid Play Out Thrilling 1-1 Draw At The Bernabéu

Tom Welling Surprises Fans At MegaCon Following DUI Arrest

Tom Welling Surprises Fans At MegaCon Following DUI Arrest

Entertainment

Tom Welling Surprises Fans At MegaCon Following DUI Arrest

Tom Welling Surprises Fans At MegaCon Following DUI Arrest

Kim Kardashian Issues Warning to Bianca Censori Following Grammys Red Carpet Controversy

Kim Kardashian Issues Warning to Bianca Censori Following Grammys Red Carpet Controversy

Singer Harrdy Sandhu Detained By Chandigarh Police For Performing Without Permission

Singer Harrdy Sandhu Detained By Chandigarh Police For Performing Without Permission

‘She Has Moved On, Why Am I Treated Like A Criminal’, Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence On Divorce With Samantha

‘She Has Moved On, Why Am I Treated Like A Criminal’, Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox